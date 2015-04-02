Toast a Nearly Naked Amy Schumer in This Funny (and Alcohol-Fueled) Shot

Amy Schumer apparently needed some liquid courage for her latest cover shoot.

The Trainwreck actress, 33, amusingly bared all for Entertainment Weekly‘s latest cover – but relied on some strategically placed mini alcohol bottles to make this image safe for the newsstand.

Best part about this boozy shot? The Inside Amy Schumer star, who will host the MTV Movie Awards April 12, suggested it herself.

“I was like, ‘Stop it – I’m going to be naked,’ ” she said, per EW, which reports they initially suggested she pose in a black dress covered in candy wrappers, a sly take on Mena Suvari‘s iconic shot in American Beauty.

This isn’t the first time the Comedy Central star has shown herself nearly in the buff.

In February, the star provocatively shut down critics who commented on her weight following the release of the first Trainwreck trailer.

I am a size 6 and have no plans of changing. This is it. Stay on or get off. Kisses! pic.twitter.com/6IsEfFOwAD — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) February 12, 2015

Schumer is riding a career high following the success of her cable show, and her starring role in the upcoming Judd Apatow movie – whose official poster features Schumer chugging from a bottle covered by a paper bag, in case you’re sensing a theme – and she admits that’s exactly the reason she’s single now.

“I don’t want someone who thinks that I’ll help [his career]. I want to be with someone who likes me,” she says. “Also, I feel like I’m supposed to be alone right now and really focused.”