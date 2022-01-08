Amy Schneider Becomes 4th Contestant in Jeopardy! History to Earn More Than $1 Million: 'Amazing'

Amy Schneider has hit yet another Jeopardy! milestone as she continues her winning streak.

During Friday's episode of the beloved competition show, Schneider, 42, reached her 28th victory and a total of $1,019,001 in winnings — making her the fourth person in Jeopardy! history to earn over $1 million in non-tournament play.

"It feels amazing, it feels strange," the champion said in a press release. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name."

The other contestants to win more than $1 million in the regular-season games are Ken Jennings, who had 74 wins and $2,520,700, James Holzhauer, with 32 wins and $2,462,216 and, most recently, Matt Amodio, who earned $1,518,601 during a 38-game streak last year.

Topping $1 million in winnings is the latest history-making record that Schneider has reached on Jeopardy!.

Amy Schneider Credit: courtesy jeopardy inc.

Just five games in, she became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show's Tournament of Champions, an annual competition that includes all the best contestants from the year prior.

Schneider previously reflected on her success during a Winner's Circle interview with Jeopardy!'s Jimmy McGuire in November, after she had reached a 10-game winning streak.

"It's just so surprising," she said. "I'm not going to pretend I didn't think I could do good, but this has just been so much better than I thought I would do that it's really hard to say what it means yet."

Schneider has gotten into the custom of sharing Twitter threads for each of her episodes, but took a break over the past week after she was robbed and then fell ill.

"Hi all! So, first off: I'm fine," the Ohio native tweeted on Monday. "But I got robbed yesterday, lost my ID, credit cards, and phone. I then couldn't really sleep last night, and have been dragging myself around all day trying to replace everything."

In a second tweet, Schneider noted she'd likely be unable to "start writing tonight's game thread" because of the robbery. "And if I keep winning, it may take a bit for me to get caught up," she added. "Thanks for your patience!"

On Wednesday, she wrote that she would be extending her "break."

"Quick update: So, to make this week even more fun, I also got sick! I'm feeling mostly better now, but I'm going to extend my posting break through tomorrow," Schneider shared.

"For now, just know that a) I'm fine b) I fully intend to post full game threads for every episode, and c) I'm so so grateful for all the support I've received! See you soon!" she added.