Amy Roloff Unveils Sweet Wood Project She Made with Fiancé Chris Marek Ahead of Their Wedding

The couple is set to wed at Roloff Farms later this month

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are getting crafty — and romantic! — before tying the knot.

The Little People, Big World star, 56, shared three photos on Instagram Sunday of an art project with their initials and wedding date that the couple is working on for their special day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We're working together on a wood project for the wedding," Amy wrote. "Chris is really doing all of it!"

"My small part was to 'brand' it. Oops... the date is a little off but we'll be the only ones that see it," she added. "C + A 8.28.21. Woohoo!"

The day prior, she posted that it was "all hands on deck" as her nuptials approach. "Me, @lisardixon13, and @pdx1dls decided a little wedding planning over chips and margaritas was the perfect course of action," the TLC star wrote on Instagram Saturday. "Earlier, we took a tour of the farm where Chris joined us and we worked through some of our final plans. I can't wait till the big day!"

Amy and Marek announced their engagement in September 2019. They will wed on Aug. 28 at Roloff Farms, which is owned by Amy's ex-husband Matt Roloff.

Earlier this month, Matt, 59, posted on Instagram about the process of getting the farm ready for his ex and her husband-to-be.

"Racing at full speed to get the new building finished before the big day @amyjroloff and Chris' wedding day," he wrote alongside photos of construction on the property. "Pulling out all the stops … 16 days and counting! @rolofffarms is looking good."

Amy Roloff Amy Roloff and Chris Marek | Credit: Amy Roloff/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/B23CECsg3hG/ Amy Roloff

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Even though the wedding will take place on Matt's property, he and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler will not be in attendance. Amy said on a recent Little People, Big World episode that she "debated" whether to invite them but ultimately "decided against it."

"I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone," she added.