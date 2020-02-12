Amy Roloff Says She Feels 'Relieved' as She Moves Out of Family Farm to New House Post-Divorce

After more than three decades of memories made on their family farm, Amy Roloff is saying goodbye.

It’s been nearly four years since Amy and ex-husband Matt Roloff divorced, and now, the matriarch will be starting a fresh chapter — and creating more memories — in a new home.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared a behind-the-scenes look at the process of her move from Roloff Farm, admitting it’s been a bittersweet transition.

“This car of mine #fordescape I love and has been great, and still is, in helping me move and so much more! I’m a @ford girl true and true. Its so doing its job hauling all the things I’m taking from the farm house to my new house. And it’s back and forth and back and forth,” she captioned a photo of the trunk of her car, which was filled with boxes and household items.

“And yes, I’m doing most of it myself – after 30 years – I’m going through everything and oh what memories come flooding my mind of a lot of things that went on in this house raising four kids,” said the TLC star, who shares four grown children — twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and youngest son Jacob — with Matt. “And I’m thankful I got to do it though it’s been hard and tough purging. Oh I’m sure I’ll be doing more once I get ‘stuff’ to my new house thinking ‘why did I pack this’ 😳.”

Accompanying her in the move has been her faithful furry friend, Felix.

“Anyway, Felix doesn’t leave my side. I think he wants to make sure I don’t leave him behind,” she said about her dog. “What that little guy doesn’t know – absolutely not and has been the best for me! 🐾💙🐾.”

Amy, 55, admitted that the journey has been a mixture of emotions, but she does see “some light at the end.”

“I’m thrilled to see some light at the end of this long journey of moving, purging, packing and moving into my new house. Woohoo!” said Amy. “Sometimes I don’t know whether to jump up and yell ‘Hooray’ or cry. I do know I feel relieved. More adventures to explore, plan for all the while being grateful.”

Her fiancé, Chris Marek has also been supporting her through her post-divorce move. “Chris is by my side rooting for me and helping so much. He has been tremendous. ♥️,” she said about her husband-to-be. “So I see the light at the end of this tunnel and I think I’ll make my end date- end of February. Yippee! 😊.

She concluded by adding the hashtags, “#moving #oldtonewhouse #purge #toomuchstuff #itshappening #goodfeeling #amyroloffssecondact #livinglife #thememories #roomtomakemore.”

Amy posted her Instagram one day before the new Little People, Big World trailer was exclusively shared by PEOPLE, in which she discusses her decision to leave the farm.

In a confessional, Amy says about Matt living close by, “I don’t think it’s working for me anymore that he’s just 500 feet away from me.”

She tells Matt, “So, I will go ahead and do the buyout.”

The upcoming season will also follow Matt, 58, and his relationship with Caryn Chandler, who serves as the Roloff Farm manager.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt says about Caryn, who tells him in a scene, “I’m here for the long haul.”

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” says Caryn. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

And as Amy and Matt continue to navigate life post-divorce, the exes are focused on maintaining peace and unity among their family.

“Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things,” says Amy. “It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

Little People, Big World returns March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.