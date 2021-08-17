The Little People, Big World star will wed Chris Marek at Roloff Farms on Aug. 28

Amy Roloff Reveals Her Dad May Not Attend Her Wedding to Chris Marek: 'He's Been in the Hospital'

Amy Roloff's wedding to Chris Marek could be missing one very important person: her dad.

The Little People, Big World star, 56, revealed Tuesday on her Instagram Story that her father may be unable to attend the late summer nuptials due to his recent health issues.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My Dad. He's 92. He's been in the hospital for the last two weeks," Roloff wrote. "Not sure if he'll make it to our wedding. I'm glad he's now getting better/stronger. But God knows and so I keep giving it up to him."

Though Roloff did not indicate what health problems her father has endured as of late, she noted that she's "just happy" she will be able to see her dad again in Michigan.

"Love my father," she added alongside a red heart emoji.

Amy roloff and dad Credit: Amy roloff/ instagram

For now, Roloff is continuing to prepare for her Aug. 28 wedding. She shared a glimpse at her "fun" bridal shower in an Instagram post on Monday.

Marek even made a special appearance at the event — which was attended by family and friends — as a cardboard cutout.

"I'm blessed and thankful once again with very good friends, my daughter-in-laws and Lisa and Debi," she wrote alongside a carousel of photos from the gathering. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me."

The reality star added that "some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen."

Roloff and Marek also recently crafted a wood project for their special day. "Chris is really doing all of it," she said while sharing photos of the woodwork. "My small part was to 'brand' it. Oops .. the date is a little off but we'll be the only ones that see it."

The lovebirds met at a singles mixer in 2016 and later announced their engagement in 2019.

On a Little People, Big World episode from June, Roloff and Marek revealed that they selected Roloff Farms as their wedding venue.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"This was hard, but the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there," Roloff said on the episode, noting that "other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

Roloff Farms is owned by Roloff's ex-husband, Matt Roloff. The former couple, who finalized their divorce in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage, share twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.