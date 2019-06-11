Amy Roloff is remaining hopeful and focusing on the present following her mother’s hospitalization.

Last week, the Little People, Big World star announced that she was returning to her home state of Michigan to spend some quality time with her parents after her mother had been admitted to the hospital.

“From Souix Falls SD to Going ‘home’ to see my parents. My mom isn’t doing so well and I need to see them. Every moment is precious the older I get and the older they get. ❤️. Like the old days I’m going to make dinner for them. This Michigan girl is coming home. 😊❤️ #amyroloffssecondact #michigan #homestate #puremichigan #dadandmom #lovemyfamily,” Amy, 54, captioned a throwback photo of her parents on Instagram.

Over the weekend, she shared a smiling Instagram photo of herself and her 90-year-old father at the dinner table after visiting her 86-year-old mother at the medical facility.

“Wish it was for other reasons than my Mom being in the hospital- I love coming ‘home’ to Michigan. 😊,” she wrote. “After visiting w/ my Mom in the hospital I made dinner for my Dad! He enjoyed it and I loved making it for him.”



She also gave an update on her mother’s health, writing, “My Mom is doing ok. The coming home and the care she may need is the tough part. Just glad I could be here! ❤️. #allaboutfamily #godisgood #amyroloffssecondact.“

RELATED: Matt Roloff Reveals What Will Happen to the Family Farm Following Divorce from Amy

On Monday, the Oregon-based TLC star said that she was waiting to learn whether the family matriarch could return home.

“So glad I got to come home and visit w/ my Mom and Dad. Waiting to hear if she gets to come home today,” Amy wrote alongside a photo of herself in front of her parents’ Michigan home.

Despite the hospitalization, Amy said that her mother is “ready and tired of hospital food, that’s a good sign 😊.”

“Her heart is weak though and she gets tired easily but her mind is sharp. The transition of slowing down and not doing all she’d like to do will be hard,” she explained.

Remaining positive, Amy said, “Just need to appreciate the moments, what she can do and the days that are left.”

The mother of four — she shares twins Jeremy and Zach, both 29, daughter Molly, 25, and youngest son Jacob, 22, with ex-husband Matt Roloff — concluded by thanking her fans for their outpouring of prayers and support.

“Thank you to everyone that so thoughtfully thought of me and my parents and for all your prayers. So kind and I so appreciate it. ❤️,” wrote Amy, who also shared a snapshot of a swan on a lake in Michigan. “I love this place, their house and the lake and coming back while it’s still here. #seasonsoflife #allaboutfamily #lovemyfamily #michiganisalwayshome #amyroloffssecondact #pacificnorthwestishomenow.”

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her parents

Image zoom Amy Roloff with her mother

RELATED: Little People Big World Returns for Season 14: Inside Matt and Amy Roloff’s Separate Lives

This is at least the second time that has Amy returned to Michigan this year. In January, she traveled there to celebrate her mother’s birthday.

“I came home – Michigan – to celebrate this wonderful special woman – My mom – 86th birthday and what a priceless memorable fantastic time it was. I’m so blessed and thankful for my parents. They are 90 and 86 and still are able to do so much. Praise God. 🙏🏻” she wrote on Instagram.

The reality star also gave a shout-out to her sister for caring for their aging parents: “So thankful for my sister that keeps an eye on them 😊. It was a winter wonderland and fun time going on a walk w/ my sister and my Dad around the lake and their home.”

“I’m thankful I had this moment of time with my Mom, Dad and sister,” said Amy. “Such a priceless special time. #happybirthdaymom #puremichigan #amyroloffssecondact.”

RELATED: Why Jeff Daniels Moved His Family to Michigan 32 Years Ago — and Never Looked Back

Although it’s difficult to be states away from her parents, Amy has a strong support system in Oregon, where she continues to live in the family home on the Roloff family farm.

Image zoom The Roloff family Matt Roloff/Instagram

Since her divorce from Matt was finalized in May 2016, Amy has found love with her boyfriend of nearly three years, Chris Marek.

In a recent episode of LPBW, Amy admitted that marriage is still “very, very important” to her.

Image zoom Amy Roloff and Amy Roloff/Instagram

“Even though I’m divorced, I still value and will hold up high the whole concept, the reason, the purpose that marriage is here,” she told producers.

“And if by chance I get to do that again, I would still put everything that I can, as best as I can, to make it work,” said Amy.

“Chris doesn’t express commitment. It’s definitely more of an indirect way, so, you know, I was pleasantly surprised that he is open to marriage,” she added. “I’m not here to push him, I’m not here for him to do something that he is nowhere [near] ready for. But if marriage is meant to happen for me again, the second time, then I would sing ‘Hallelujah.’”