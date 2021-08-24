The couple will wed at Roloff Farms on Saturday

Amy Roloff Picks Flowers for Her Upcoming Wedding to Fiancé Chris Marek: 'I'm So Excited'

Amy Roloff is days away from marrying fiancé Chris Marek — and yet, she still has some final preparations to wrap ahead of the big day.

The Little People, Big World star, 56, visited the Dahlia Festival in Canby, Oregon, to pick up flowers for the couple's wedding.

"I'm so excited because I have bunches of flowers for my wedding," Amy said in an Instagram Story video Tuesday. "And they're big and bold and beautiful."

Amy panned over to share a glimpse at some of the vibrantly colored flowers. She additionally said that she's "having a blast" during her visit.

"I'm just so excited," she added. "It's for my wedding."

Ahead of the summer ceremony, Amy and Marek created a wood artwork featuring their initials and wedding date.

"We're working together on a wood project for the wedding," Amy recently wrote on Instagram. "Chris is really doing all of it! My small part was to 'brand' it."

Amy and Marek will wed Saturday at Roloff Farms, which is solely owned by her ex-husband Matt Roloff. The engaged couple recently revealed on Little People, Big World that they "weighed our options" before selecting the spot based in Helvetia, Oregon.

"COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021," Amy said. "So other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A."

Though it "was hard" for Amy to choose to wed at her former home, she said that "the farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID, so it's easier to have it there."

