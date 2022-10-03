Amy and Matt Roloff Are Friendly Exes on a Double Date at the Farm with Their New Loves

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff celebrated the beginning of pumpkin season together!

Matt, 60, shared a photo on Instagram Thursday of himself and girlfriend Caryn Chandler joined by Amy and her husband, Chris Marek. They were accompanied by Matt and Amy's son Jacob, his wife Isabel, and their son Mateo as they all sat on haystacks at the Roloff Farms surrounded by pumpkins. There was even a cute dog involved in the festivities.

They apparently wrapped up filming of their annual Fall Festival over the weekend.

"First weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season in the books.. A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics…," the Little People, Big World star wrote.

"The good news is they filmed Saturday so you all at home will be able to eventually enjoy it as if you were here with us! #lpbw Big Big thanks to @amyjroloff and Chris … and of course @isabelsofiarock @jacobroloff45, Caryn and all our amazing staff who go beyond call to put our Fall Festival on year after year…" he continued, adding that there is a "big new announcement in the near future" concerning his farm.

amy j roloff https://www.instagram.com/p/CY9Eea6uH0L/

In 2020, Amy moved away from Roloff Farms following her 2016 divorce from Matt. After raising four children with her ex — twins Jeremy and Zach, both 32; daughter Molly, 29, and Jacob, 25 — and running pumpkin season for years, Amy said goodbye to the property she long called home.

Still, in 2021, she returned and tied the knot with Marek at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Though Matt is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, he and Chandler were not invited to the summer wedding.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," Marek said on a previous Little People, Big World episode. "But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."

Ruum Media

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Matt, nonetheless, played a big role in getting Roloff Farms ready for the newly married pair's special day.

Ahead of the ceremony, Matt was "racing at full speed" to get a building on the farm completed. He later shared photos of Roloff Farms once it was "ready," noting that it was "never looking so good."