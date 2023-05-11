Amy and Matt Roloff Celebrate Twin Sons Zach and Jeremy's 33rd Birthday: 'So Proud of You Both'

Amy and Matt Roloff are celebrating twins Zach and Jeremy turning 33!

Kicking off the loving tributes on Wednesday, Amy, 60, shared a series of photos featuring her sons at a younger age alongside a sweet message.

"My boys, my first born, twins Jeremy & Zachary. HAPPY 33rd BIRTHDAY you two," she began. "I couldn't be prouder of the men of faith you are and husband for your wife and father to your kids. You are a blessing to me which I'm so very thankful to the Lord about everyday."

Amy continued, "Celebrate you today and all year long. Mama loves you @jeremyroloff & @zroloff07 forever and always. Happy Birthday 🎈🤗💙💙."

The mother of four continued to show love for Zach and Jeremy on her Instagram Story, sharing a silly throwback of her two eldest children. "Happy 33rd birthday Jeremy & Zach. I'm so proud of you both and love you forever and always," she added.

Matt, 61, posted his own photo carousel filled of his sons.

"Happy Birthday to my Twin boys @jeremyroloff and @zroloff07," he wrote. "I bet you don't remember your first mule ride off the farm down Groveland Road. Zach having a ball. Jer thought he was drinking in London. Happy birthday!!!"

Matt added: "Enjoy this trip down memory lane. I have so many fun clips to share."

Zach and Jeremy also received birthday love from their wives. In Audrey Roloff's tribute to husband Jeremy, she included photos of the pair with their children alongside a message that began: "Happy Birthday 33rd babe! Your Jesus year!🔥"

"Each year I'm more in awe of you. You are always growing and challenging yourself in new ways and all the while loving and leading our family with strength, humility, gentleness, discernment, and love," she continued. "I feel like this past year and the clarity and revelations that have come from it have been prepping you for 33 to be a big one. God has been sowing the seeds that are unseen, and getting you ready for something new to spring forth. Your roots are stronger and deeper than they've ever been and I know will bear much fruit in their season."

Audrey, 31, also called being Jeremy's wife "the greatest honor of my life."

"It brings me to tears thinking of the father you are to our kids and the example you set for them. Thank you for being a man of integrity in all your ways. I love you so much and love the life we are building together," she continued. "I genuinely want to spend time with you and would chose to spend time with you over anyone else, even 13 years in to knowing you. And I think that says so much about you. Thank you for pursuing and choosing me then, and now, and into the unknown. Happy birthday my farm boy ❤️"

Jeremy James Roloff/Instagram, Zach Roloff/Instagram

Tori Roloff's tribute to husband Zach comes after he endured a scary health battle. He recently recovered from brain surgery.

"Happy birthday to my one and only!!" Tori, 32, began, while sharing several photos of the pair with their kids.

"I love you so much @zroloff07 and I'm so grateful for you and all you do," she continued. "You are so selfless and thoughtful and I love how you always think of others. I love watching you be dad, coach, and husband. I am extra thankful this year to be celebrating another year older! You're the best! Happy birthday babe uh! 🎉"