When Amy Roloff‘s now-fiancé Chris Marek popped the question, he did so with a diamond sparkler that he knew she would love.

“I was very nervous! It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted,” Marek said about asking Roloff to marry him.

On Friday, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that the Little People, Big World star and Marek were engaged. He proposed on Wednesday night — one day after Roloff’s birthday, at the restaurant where the couple has frequented since their first anniversary.

RELATED: Little People, Big World‘s Amy Roloff Is Engaged to Chris Marek: ‘I’m Thrilled!’

Image zoom Amy Roloff and Chris Marek TLC

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” said Roloff, 55. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

After PEOPLE revealed the happy news of Roloff’s proposal, the bride-to-be informed her Instagram followers of the romantic milestone.

“Guess what! I wanted to share with you- I’m engaged! ❤️❤️❤️. I was so surprised when Chris asked me to marry him. I said YES 😄💍,” she captioned a smiling photo of herself showcasing her heart-shaped engagement ring.

RELATED: Little People, Big World‘s Jacob Roloff and Fiancée Isabel Sofia Rock Are Married

“I couldn’t be happier and so looking forward to this new part of our life journey together. I’m blessed. Love you Chris. 😘😘😘. I love us. #storyofamyrandchrism #engaged💍 #lovehimsomuch #amyroloffssecondact continues #imblessed,” she continued.

The TLC star also shared the “great exciting news” in a series of Instagram Story videos.

“Some of you may have already heard, but I’m engaged!” she said, beaming and holding up her ring finger. “Chris asked me to marry him and of course I said yes.”

RELATED: Love Is in the Air! All of the Celebrity Engagements of 2019

“We’ve been dating for three years now — just celebrated our third year, quote, anniversary, and that’s when he asked me to marry him. I was so surprised, so shocked. I am so so very happy. He’s an awesome guy. I love him to death. And I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us together,” she said. “So anyway, I’m engaged, I’m happy!”

Roloff was previously married to Matt Roloff, with whom she shares four children: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22. She filed for divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Following their divorce, which was finalized in May 2016, the TLC star ventured back out onto the dating scene.

In a December 2016 episode of LPBW, Roloff told Molly about her single life and hitting it off with Marek.

“I’m having a good time,” she said. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party, too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”