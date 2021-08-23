The Little People, Big World star and her fiancé Chris Marek are set to wed at Roloff Farms on Saturday

Amy Roloff got to enjoy one last getaway with her girlfriends before saying "I do" to fiancé Chris Marek.

Over the weekend, the 56-year-old Little People, Big World star said on Instagram Live that she was visiting Seaside, Oregon, with pals Lisa and Debi for a "kind of" Bachelorette party. Amy is seen in the Live wearing a crown on her head that reads "Bride."

"[My friends] made me wear this crown walking around Seaside," she said. "Can you believe it? And I said yes to it? That's even more funny. I think that's even more funny."

Amy then shared a photo of the trio on Instagram as they posed together at the beach. She captioned the post: "Having a quick fun girlfriend get away to the beach. In Seaside. A little filming and a whole lot of in."

On Sunday, Amy uploaded a photo of the group standing in front of a Seaside, Oregon, sign. While reflecting on the "fun times" the gals had over the weekend, the reality star noted that it's time for her to focus her energy on planning the last-minute details for her Aug. 28 wedding to Marek.

"Now crunch time to get all things done for our wedding," she continued. "Can it really be just 7 days from right now?"

Amy roloff and friends Credit: Amy roloff/ instagram

Amy was previously married to Matt Roloff until they divorced in 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. The exes share twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.

Following their separation, Matt moved on with girlfriend Caryn Chandler while Amy found love with Marek.

Though Matt, 59, and Chandler will not be attending the ceremony, Matt has been working to get Roloff Farms ready for Amy and Marek's special day. He revealed late last week that the property is all set for Saturday's ceremony.

"The farm is ready. Never looking so good. Bring it on," he wrote on Instagram. "Hard work pays off. Enjoying this beautiful place. Thanks to my hard-working daily crew. Jason, Trystin, David, James, Sven, KT, Caryn [and] Shannon."