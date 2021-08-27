The Little People, Big World star and her fiancé will tie the knot at Roloff Farms on Saturday

Amy Roloff Documents Last-Minute Prep Before Marrying Chris Marek: 'Decor Is Going Up!'

Amy Roloff is putting the final touches on Roloff Farms before her wedding to fiancé Chris Marek Saturday.

On her Instagram Story Friday, the Little People, Big World star, 56, shares videos of herself decorating the family farm, which is in Hillsboro, Oregon.

"Wedding decor is going up!" she captioned one clip, joking that the chicken featured in the shot was her "surprise guest helper."

In a second video, she gave a shout-out to two friends for "helping create a magical experience." She then panned over to showcase the trio's progress so far, adding a "Team Bride" sticker to the clip.

Amy Roloff wedding decorations Credit: Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy Roloff wedding decorations Credit: Amy Roloff/Instagram

Earlier this week, Amy visited the Dahlia Festival in Canby, Oregon, to select flowers for the event. "I'm so excited because I have bunches of flowers for my wedding," she said oon her Instagram Story. "And they're big and bold and beautiful."

The couple previously confirmed that they selected Roloff Farms as their wedding venue after running into logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A," she said on Little People, Big World in June.

"The farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID," she continued. "So it's easier to have it there."

