Amy Roloff Considers Selling Family Farm as Little People, Big World Breaks Guinness World Record

Amy Roloff is exploring her options.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, Amy decides to tour a new house after having a discussion with ex-husband Matt Roloff about potentially selling the family farm. (Since their divorce was finalized nearly two years ago, the exes have coexisted in separate homes on the property they built together.)

“Life moves so fast — that’s making me realize I need to be a little more proactive,” she says. “I just want to see what’s out there. I love the farm, I love where I raised my kids. I’d like to see about staying there — but I don’t want to be a a fool and think that that’s forever. Things have changed.”

However, the mother of four chooses not to bring her boyfriend Chris along for the visit.

“I didn’t bring Chris here because this is just a scouting mission,” she explains. “Maybe later on, if things continue to go great like they are, maybe we buy something together. I don’t know. That’s a bridge — I’m not even there yet. So this is something that I’m doing on my own.”

In the meantime, the TLC star is just trying to process the fact that she might have to say goodbye to her beloved home.

“I have to begin to get my head and mind wrapped around the fact that the farm has a much stronger possibility of not being the forever house that I live in until I die,” she admits.

While we’ll have to stay tuned to find out what Amy decides, she and Matt have something to celebrate amid the rapidly reshaping Roloff dynamics: The Guinness World Records has officially recognized the series for “The Most Episodes of a Family-Focused Reality Television Show.”

The award was bestowed last month for the 298 episodes having aired as of June 27, 2017. The series is now up to more than 307 episodes since it premiered on March 4, 2006.

Amy and Matt Roloff TLC

The Roloff family TLC

Thanking their “loyal fans and followers,” Matt says the family is “humbled and proud” of the accomplishment.

“Little could we have imagined, 13 long years ago, that we, the Roloff family, could break a World Record!” he tells PEOPLE. “But we did just that and we are proud of it. This journey has been filled to the brim with the most amazing triumphs and some of the biggest trials but through it all we learned, we grew and we conquered.”

Matt says having “broken through the stigma about little people and all people of difference” is their “biggest reward.”

“It’s our hope that people in society and around the world view little people, and all people that look a bit different, in a more inclusive and accepting manner,” he says. “We didn’t set out to change the world, but in some small way people seem to react to little people differently now. We’re just an ordinary family that’s been blessed with the most extraordinary circumstances to help change the world.”

“It’s been an amazing journey,” he adds. “It’s been filled with mostly triumphs and joy but has also not been without tears and trials as well. We’ve loved, laughed, cried, fought and weathered many real life storms.”

RELATED: Engagements, Weddings & Babies, Oh My! The Little People, Big World Family’s Sweetest Moments

Amy tells PEOPLE that the show not only impacted her life and her family, but also the lives of “so many others as well.”

“I’ve been inspired by all of the wonderful people I’ve met along the way around the country and the opportunities I’ve had,” she says. “A big heartfelt thank you to all of you that have watched, supported and encouraged us along the way. We couldn’t have done this without you in reaching this milestone.”

Adds Matt, “Being a reality family is not for the faint of heart, but we’ve stuck together and appreciate our many loyal and loving fans. Thank you and love to you all.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on TLC.