See the Celebratory Photos from Amy Roloff's Weekend Wedding to Chris Marek

The couple said "I do" at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones

By Christina DuganNicholas Rice and Georgia Slater
August 31, 2021 01:40 PM

Credit: Monique Serra

They're married! On Aug. 28, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff, 56, and Chris Marek, 55, said "I do" in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Credit: Monique Serra

During the ceremony, which took place outside at Roloff Farms in front of a gazebo, the bride stunned in a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, while Marek wore a black suit as they exchanged their vows.

Credit: Monique Serra

Roloff's bridal accessories included a diamond and sapphire bracelet passed down from her great-grandmother to her grandmother, her late mother and, two years ago, to her by her father. "I wore that as my mom was with me," she told PEOPLE. "My something old."

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

The bride snuggled up to all-dressed-up grandkids  Jackson and Lilah, the children of Zach Roloff and wife Tori.

Credit: Monique Serra

Roloff and Marke's nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and also saw Roloff walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man, Rick Hinkes.

Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

Jackson served as ring bearer while brother Jeremy's daughter Ember was flower girl. According to Jeremy's wife Audrey, the cuties "crushed it."

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Zach, Tori and their kids posed with the bride.

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

And get a sweet shot during golden hour!

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Amy shared a cuddle with Lilah on the farm.

Credit: Monique Serra

The couple held their reception in a tent outside, where The Macey Gard Band performed during the memorable event, including during the couple's first dance to the band's song, "At the End of the Day."

"I was so thankful that my dad was able to be there," Roloff said of her 92-year-old father Gordon Knight, who flew across the country to walk her down the aisle. "And of course everyone loved his toast, the little toast. My dad knows how to give good food for thought."

Credit: Monique Serra

Roloff's bridal bouquet included colorful dahlias.

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Amy paused the fun for a little goofing off with Jackson.

Credit: tori roloff/Instagram

"Such a fun weekend of celebration!" Tori wrote alongside her family photos on Instagram.

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Jeremy and Audrey — who are expecting baby No. 3 — got all dressed up with kids Ember and Bode.

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

Jacob and Isabel Roloff — expecting their first child — got some photo time with Mom, too. 

Credit: Monique Serra

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," Roloff told PEOPLE. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

Credit: Monique Serra

The couple's cake, from local bakery Decadent Creations, evoked Good Humor's strawberry shortcake ice cream bars, and guests had the option to grab cupcakes to-go, too.

Credit: Monique Serra

Of post-wedding life, Roloff told PEOPLE, "I think what I'm looking forward to the most is it just really dreaming together."

Credit: Tori Roloff/Instagram

Tori caught Jackson snapping pics during the first dance!

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

"Barefoot at golden hour in the flower fields with the people I love most," Audrey wrote alongside some family photos.

Credit: Monique Serra Photography

The bride and groom got down with Ember and Jackson during the reception.

Credit: Monique Serra

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

