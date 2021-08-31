See the Celebratory Photos from Amy Roloff's Weekend Wedding to Chris Marek
The couple said "I do" at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon, surrounded by loved ones
They're married! On Aug. 28, Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff, 56, and Chris Marek, 55, said "I do" in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.
During the ceremony, which took place outside at Roloff Farms in front of a gazebo, the bride stunned in a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, while Marek wore a black suit as they exchanged their vows.
Roloff's bridal accessories included a diamond and sapphire bracelet passed down from her great-grandmother to her grandmother, her late mother and, two years ago, to her by her father. "I wore that as my mom was with me," she told PEOPLE. "My something old."
The bride snuggled up to all-dressed-up grandkids Jackson and Lilah, the children of Zach Roloff and wife Tori.
Roloff and Marke's nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and also saw Roloff walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man, Rick Hinkes.
Jackson served as ring bearer while brother Jeremy's daughter Ember was flower girl. According to Jeremy's wife Audrey, the cuties "crushed it."
Zach, Tori and their kids posed with the bride.
And get a sweet shot during golden hour!
Amy shared a cuddle with Lilah on the farm.
The couple held their reception in a tent outside, where The Macey Gard Band performed during the memorable event, including during the couple's first dance to the band's song, "At the End of the Day."
"I was so thankful that my dad was able to be there," Roloff said of her 92-year-old father Gordon Knight, who flew across the country to walk her down the aisle. "And of course everyone loved his toast, the little toast. My dad knows how to give good food for thought."
Roloff's bridal bouquet included colorful dahlias.
Amy paused the fun for a little goofing off with Jackson.
"Such a fun weekend of celebration!" Tori wrote alongside her family photos on Instagram.
Jeremy and Audrey — who are expecting baby No. 3 — got all dressed up with kids Ember and Bode.
Jacob and Isabel Roloff — expecting their first child — got some photo time with Mom, too.
"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," Roloff told PEOPLE. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."
The couple's cake, from local bakery Decadent Creations, evoked Good Humor's strawberry shortcake ice cream bars, and guests had the option to grab cupcakes to-go, too.
Of post-wedding life, Roloff told PEOPLE, "I think what I'm looking forward to the most is it just really dreaming together."
Tori caught Jackson snapping pics during the first dance!
"Barefoot at golden hour in the flower fields with the people I love most," Audrey wrote alongside some family photos.
The bride and groom got down with Ember and Jackson during the reception.
"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."