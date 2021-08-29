"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff tells PEOPLE of her romantic nuptials at Roloff Farms in Oregon on Saturday

Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Are Married: See the Photos!

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are officially husband and wife!

On Saturday, the Little People, Big World star, 56, and Marek, 55, said "I do" in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

During the ceremony, which took place outside in front of a gazebo, the bride stunned in a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, while Marek wore a black suit as they exchanged their vows.

The pair's nuptials were officiated by Michael Williams and also saw Roloff walk down the aisle to "Heart to Heart," which was composed by Marek's best man, Rick Hinkes.

The couple then held their reception in a tent outside, where The Macey Gard Band performed during the memorable event, including during the couple's first dance to the band's song, "At the End of the Day."

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE of her nuptials. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," she added. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

The duo, who got engaged in September 2019, first met at a pool party in 2016 — after Roloff filed for divorce from ex-husband Matt Roloff in 2015.

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

"[Chris and I] got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride," Roloff recalled in a December 2016 episode of Little People, Big World. "Oh, I'm having a ball!"

Later, speaking with her girlfriends about her relationship with Marek, Roloff admitted that she didn't think she'd find love with someone of average height.

"I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me," she said in a TLC clip from June 2017. "I just really want him to never question or doubt the relationship because I'm a little person."

The couple previously confirmed that they selected Roloff Farms as their wedding venue after running into logistical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

"COVID came into play because I think a lot of people either changed or canceled and moved whatever was going on in 2020 to 2021, so other places just kind of eroded away and plan B became plan A," she said on Little People, Big World in June.

"The farm has beautiful scenery and we just don't know what's going to happen with COVID," she continued. "So it's easier to have it there."

Despite the expected challenges that come with wedding planning, Roloff — who shares four children with ex Matt: twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and youngest son Jacob, 24 — had plenty of help from her friends and and family.

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

"They all have been wonderful," Roloff said. "They've been helping me all this week with setting up and, most importantly, moral support. Having my grandkids be a part of our wedding day is so special to me. To know that they are happy for me means so much to me."

Leading up to the big day, Roloff documented the day's final touches via Instagram.

"Wedding decor is going up!" she captioned one clip, joking that the chicken featured in the shot was her "surprise guest helper."

Amy Roloff wedding decorations Credit: Amy Roloff/Instagram

Earlier this week, Amy visited the Dahlia Festival in Canby, Oregon, to select flowers for the event. "I'm so excited because I have bunches of flowers for my wedding," she said on her Instagram Story. "And they're big and bold and beautiful."

Roloff also told PEOPLE she intended on indulging in a little self-care Saturday morning before the ceremony.

Amy Roloff wedding Credit: Monique Serra

"I'm going to write in my journal and read some devotions," Roloff said of her pre-wedding plans. "Write my vows. Look at photos of Chris and I and think about where we started to where we are now and how wonderful it has been."