Amy Roloff recently enjoyed a fun-filled gathering with her girlfriends ahead of her wedding to Chris Marek.

The Little People, Big World star, 56, shared a photo on Instagram Friday of herself posing alongside several of her pals. She said the snap from their "fabulous time" together was taken a couple of weeks ago.

"When girlfriends want to get together to hangout with you, can't pass that up. Especially when one of the reasons is to celebrate my upcoming wedding (2 weeks away 😳)," Amy wrote. "I've known many of these wonderful fabulous good friends since our kids were young. Love them bunches and I'm so blessed to have them and their friendship in my life. We had a great time on the River."

She added, "Thanks Christy fir [sic] hosting at your floating home and everyone fir [sic] hanging out. Girls just wanna have fun 😂. The best. 🤗♥️🎉. Two weeks I'm getting married. Woohoo!"

On her Instagram Story, Amy said that her engagement ring is currently "at the jewelers" and that she "can't wait to see what it will look like as a wedding ring."

Amy and Marek announced their engagement in September 2019. They are set to tie the knot on Aug. 28.

The couple shared on Little People, Big World in June that they will have their wedding at Roloff Farms, which is owned by Amy's ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

"Initially when Matt offered us the farm, I thought it was just a given that we invite him and Caryn to join us, if they'd like to, you know, no obligation," Marek said in a confessional on LPBW recently. "But then I saw where it could be awkward for some people that were going to be at the wedding and especially maybe for Amy."

Matt also explained, "We had a conversation and he goes, 'Are you going to be offended if we don't invite you to the wedding?' [I said,] 'Absolutely not, let's just take it off the table, make it simple.'"

Though Matt won't be in attendance, the reality star is getting Roloff Farms ready for Amy's big day. He shared photos this week of construction that is underway on the property.

"Racing at full speed to get the new building finished before the Big day, @amyjroloff and Chris' wedding day," he wrote on Instagram. "Pulling out all the stops … 16 days and counting! @rolofffarms is looking good. A huge thank-you to the team at @jeldwenusa windows. Not only a fantastic product (I'm a new friend for life). But they delivered on budget and ahead of schedule."

Matt also said that they're currently "hoping the @ccandlroofingpdx can get the new metal roof on so we can button this up before the wedding."