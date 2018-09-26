Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary with a Kiss

The past two years have been full of “lots of love” for Amy Roloff.

The Little People, Big World star and her boyfriend, Chris Marek, celebrated their second anniversary this week.

“Anniversary! What? Where did two years go? It’s been a wonderful adventurous and full of lovely special moments of dating with this guy,” Amy, 54, captioned a series of Instagram photos of the couple.

“So looking forward to the tomorrow’s and days ahead with him. #dating #anniversary #lotsoftime #lotsoflove❤️ #youandi #lifeisgood,” she wrote.

Among the snapshots that the mother of four shared in the post was a sweet photo of the couple smooching on the Roloff family farm.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Amy Roloff/Instagram

Chris Marek and Amy Roloff Amy Roloff/Instagram

Amy’s romance with Marek came after a painful time for the reality star.

After 27 years of marriage, Amy and her ex-husband Matt Roloff filed for divorce in June 2015.

“After 27 years of marriage, it is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to file for divorce,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are proud of what we have accomplished together, including raising four wonderful children who have grown to become remarkable adults and building our strong and ongoing successful businesses.”

Amy and Matt’s divorced was finalized in May 2016. Just months later, the reality star found love again.

“I’m having a good time,” Amy told her daughter Molly of her recent single life on an episode of Little People, Big World. “You know, I had a couple of pool parties. I had, like, 40 people here. No, I probably had, like, 50 people here. Then this guy Chris that I met, he came to the party too. We got to talking and he invited me to go on a motorcycle ride. Oh, I’m having a ball!”

And she’s been gushing about him ever since. “Sometimes our conversations go so much better than I think because I get so nervous,” Amy said about Marek to her girlfriends.

During the meal with her friends, Amy said that during a dinner date with Chris, she asked him about how he felt being with a little person.

While she revealed that Chris had heard some folks make comments about their relationship, what they did say “didn’t seem to bother him at all.”

“I just never thought someone who is average size would be interested in me,” she admitted. “I just really want him to never question or doubt the relationship because I’m a little person.”

“I just have a good time. I have fun with him,” said Amy. “I never thought I’d be dating as a grandma, and it’s nice to experience that and be with someone.”