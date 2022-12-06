Amy Robach Recently Told Reese Witherspoon She Had 'Plot Lines' About Newsroom Drama for 'The Morning Show'

Amy Robach recently joked about Good Morning America workplace drama on air.

In a resurfaced clip of an interview with Reese Witherspoon, Robach, 49, told the show's creator: "We can give you a few more plot lines" when asked if they were fans of the newsroom series. Robach was met with intense laughter before Witherspoon added, "Yes, email me girl."

The interview with Witherspoon took place on Good Morning America in early October — about two months before Robach's secret workplace romance with her GMA3 co-host T.J. Holmes went public.

In photographs that surfaced in late November, Robach and Holmes, 45, were photographed holding hands on a getaway upstate New York, despite the fact neither had publicly ended their marriages. (A source later told PEOPLE that both Robach and Holmes had separated in August from their partners: Robach from actor Andrew Shue and Holmes from attorney Marilee Fiebig.)

On Monday, Holmes and Robach were notably absent from GMA3. The series said the duo "had the day off," though a source told PEOPLE Robach and Holmes have been temporarily removed from the screen as to minimize workplace — and public — distraction.

"GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention," said the insider. "So, for the time being, they're going to be off the air."

Robach and Holmes have yet to comment on their workplace romance or the status of their marriages. It's unclear if or when the pair will return to GMA3.