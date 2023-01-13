Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes 'Unlikely' to Return on Air for 'GMA3' but Have Not Been 'Terminated': Source

A source tells PEOPLE that there have been "no negotiations" about the future of the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors at ABC

By
and
Published on January 13, 2023 03:22 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing an uncertain future at GMA3: What You Need To Know.

A source close to Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, tells PEOPLE the co-anchors "have not been terminated" from the news program but questions remain about whether the pair will return to their on-air roles as ABC continues to investigate their relationship.

"There are no negotiations about their future," the source says. "ABC is completing their investigation."

The source continues, "While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Earlier this week, a second source told PEOPLE the pair's relationship is "stronger than ever" despite the ongoing investigation.

"They're just going along and doing their thing," the second source revealed of the pair, who were taken off the air on Dec. 5.

"There's no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won't be fired," the second source noted of their future at the company. "The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time."

GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

She shared that the "continuing coverage" of the co-anchors' romance "can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," she added. "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

RELATED VIDEO: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still Hangs in the Balance as Bosses Investigate Relationship

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, but a third source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The third source added that Robach and Holmes began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

Related Articles
Bryan Cranston
Bryan Cranston Reveals He Was Starstruck When Anthony Hopkins Told Him He Loved 'Breaking Bad'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnU_aNuvFvQ/ shanedawson's profile picture shanedawson Verified We’re married!! ❤️ the best day of my life. :) Our very unique wedding video is up now🥂 5h
YouTube Star Shane Dawson Marries Ryland Adams in Colorado Courthouse Wedding: 'It's About Time'
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Returns to Her Nickelodeon Roots for New 'Zoey 101' Movie Featuring Original Cast
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Kathryn Dennis-- (Photo by: Bryan Bedder/Bravo via Getty Images)
Kathryn Dennis Confirms Exit from 'Southern Charm' After 8 Seasons: 'What a Wild Ride It's Been!'
GENIE FRANCIS, General Hospital TCA
'General Hospital' 's Genie Francis Won't 'Defend' Her Controversial Rape Scene Anymore: 'It's Been a Burden'
Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio
Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio to Compete Against Other Champs in New' Jeopardy! Masters' Series
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kylie Jenner 'Is Not with' Travis Scott Currently, Source Says: She's 'Focused on Her Kids and Business'
Greys Anatomy Season 19
Meredith Grey Vows 'Change Is Good' as She Bids Farewell to Seattle in Emotional 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
Cory monteith roommate rollout
Cory Monteith's Former Roommate Shares Memories of His 'Goofball' Late Friend: 'He Changed My Life'
Real Housewives of Miami OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake Bitch' Adriana in Midseason Trailer
'Real Housewives of Miami' OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake' Adriana in Heated Midseason Trailer
For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Amethyst and Robin Fierce Detail Their Breakup: ‘That Chapter Is Closed’
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exes Amethyst and Robin Fierce Reveal Why Their Romance Ended Before the Show
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman