Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Share Poolside Kiss During Mexican Getaway Following ABC Exit

After rumors of the couple's off-air relationship surfaced in December, ABC officially parted ways with former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes last month

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on February 19, 2023 05:35 PM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Jalisco, MEXICO - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Amy Robach and TJ Holmes stop to share a smooch while enjoying some quality down time by the pool in Mexico after Valentine's Day! Pictured: Amy Robach, TJ Holmes BACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Photo: BACKGRID

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be making the most of their unemployment.

After the former GMA3 co-anchors relationship was exposed and ABC announced their exit, Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, shared a kiss as they sunbathed poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico over the weekend in photos first published by the Daily Mail.

She donned a black string bikini with straps across the waist and gold hoop details, as he sported a pair of multicolor patchwork flannel board shorts.

Robach and Holmes were previously seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk last month, hours after ABC announced it had officially parted ways with the pair.

Following an investigation into their relationship, ABC announced Holmes, 45, and Robach would not return to their positions after "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the spokesperson added. "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple is "devastated" and "can't believe this is happening to them."

"They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds," the insider said. "But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5 after rumors of their relationship broke in November. They were photographed at the time holding hands on a trip to upstate New York, before they were seen cozying up together at a bar in N.Y.C.

A source told PEOPLE that there were "rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," and another insider said that the couple only got into a relationship after Robach separated with ex-husband Andrew Shue last year, and after Holmes and wife Marilee Fiebig had filed for divorce.

RELATED VIDEO: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider added. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

"She's got nothing to hide. They were both separated, so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything," added the source.

