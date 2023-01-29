Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seen Embracing in Los Angeles Hours After ABC Exit

"They're very, very much together in every way," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly before ABC announced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit on Friday

By
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 29, 2023 04:26 PM
01/27/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are spotted kissing and embracing on the evening that news reports that they are out at GMA.
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be inseparable amid their newfound downtime.

Hours after ABC announced it had parted ways with the GMA3 co-anchors on Friday, the couple was seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk.

The pair was quite affectionate during the casual outing, holding hands and hugging, and at one point, Robach, 49, jumped into Holmes' arms and wrapped her legs around his waist.

Following an investigation into their relationship, ABC announced Holmes, 45, and Robach would not return to their positions after "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," the spokesperson added. "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

01/27/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are spotted kissing and embracing on the evening that news reports that they are out at GMA.
TheImageDirect.com

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple is "devastated" and "can't believe this is happening to them."

"They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds," the insider said. "But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

Robach and Holmes were taken off the air on Dec. 5 after rumors of their relationship broke in November when they were photographed holding hands on a trip to upstate New York before they were seen cozying up together at a bar in N.Y.C.

01/27/2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are spotted kissing and embracing on the evening that news reports that they are out at GMA. The embattled anchors were pictured leaving a restaurant together where they could not contain themselves as they engaged in a very public display of PDA. sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
A source told PEOPLE at the time that there were "rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," and another insider said that the couple only got into a relationship after Robach separated with ex-husband Andrew Shue last year, and Holmes and wife Marilee Fiebig had filed for divorce.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider added. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

RELATED VIDEO: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source

"She's got nothing to hide. They were both separated, so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything," added the source.

