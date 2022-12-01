Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'GMA' 1 Day After Their Off-Air Romance Was Revealed

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it strictly professional as they returned to set a day after photos of them vacationing together sparked chatter about the pair's off-screen relationship.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made no comment about their personal lives during the hour they co-anchored GMA3 on Thursday afternoon with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Instead, they kept to the task at hand, introducing segments about World AIDS Day, late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, a new documentary about addiction and winter health tips, among other topics.

The pair also tried their hand at domesticity in a holiday baking segment with chef Caroline Schiff.

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the pair holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York. According to the Daily Mail, who first published the images, Robach and Holmes' friendship turned romantic this past June.

Hours after their relationship was made public, both journalists deactivated their Instagram accounts.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's GMA colleagues were somewhat surprised to see the new photos, though the pair's chemistry had been on display in the newsroom for a while.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," the source said. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010, though a source told PEOPLE there was no overlap between the co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said.

"My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."