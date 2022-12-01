Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'GMA' 1 Day After Their Off-Air Romance Was Revealed

The Good Morning America hosts' off-camera relationship was made public after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York

By
Published on December 1, 2022 02:42 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

Good Morning America hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes kept it strictly professional as they returned to set a day after photos of them vacationing together sparked chatter about the pair's off-screen relationship.

Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, made no comment about their personal lives during the hour they co-anchored GMA3 on Thursday afternoon with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Instead, they kept to the task at hand, introducing segments about World AIDS Day, late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, a new documentary about addiction and winter health tips, among other topics.

The pair also tried their hand at domesticity in a holiday baking segment with chef Caroline Schiff.

On Wednesday, photos surfaced of the pair holding hands in a car and cozying up at a bar during a vacation in upstate New York. According to the Daily Mail, who first published the images, Robach and Holmes' friendship turned romantic this past June.

Hours after their relationship was made public, both journalists deactivated their Instagram accounts.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's GMA colleagues were somewhat surprised to see the new photos, though the pair's chemistry had been on display in the newsroom for a while.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," the source said. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010, though a source told PEOPLE there was no overlap between the co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said.

"My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

Related Articles
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
'GMA' 's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams as Source Notes 'Mutual Affection' and Romance 'Rumors'
GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's Relationship Timeline
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Millie Bobby Brown's Boyfriend Immediately Clocked That She's 'in Love' with Noah Schnapp — as Friends
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's Relationship Timeline
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Brendan Morais and Pieper James
Brendan Morais and Pieper James' Relationship Timeline
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE on November 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Relationship: A Look Back
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals 'Mild' Symptoms: 'I'm Doing Well'
Selena Gomez (L) and The Weeknd attend Harper's BAZAAR Celebration of "ICONS By Carine Roitfeld" at The Plaza Hotel, September 8, 2017 in New York City
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Relationship: A Look Back
Amy Robach
'Good Morning America' 's Amy Robach Reveals Positive COVID Diagnosis: 'Getting Stronger Every Day'
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split Following 9 Months of Dating: Source