Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results

A source tells PEOPLE that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors will likely return to the show and ABC is "just waiting for things to cool down"

By
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 11, 2023 04:54 PM
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes. Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down.

A source tells PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors' relationship is "stronger than ever" in the weeks since news of their romance first broke.

"They're just going along and doing their thing," the source revealed of the pair, who were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.

"There's no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won't be fired," the source notes of their future at the company. "The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

The relationship update comes after the couple stepped out in Miami late last month where they were spotted sharing a kiss, walking along the beach and visiting a convenience store together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair "are in love" and okay with putting their budding romance out in the open.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now," added the source. "They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

RELATED VIDEO: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. Last week, Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter," her legal representative continued.

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, but a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

The source added that Robach and Holmes began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attend the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kylie Jenner 'Is Not with' Travis Scott Currently, Source Says: She's 'Focused on Her Kids and Business'
Greys Anatomy Season 19
Meredith Grey Vows 'Change Is Good' as She Bids Farewell to Seattle in Emotional 'Grey's Anatomy' Teaser
Cory monteith roommate rollout
Cory Monteith's Former Roommate Shares Memories of His 'Goofball' Late Friend: 'He Changed My Life'
Real Housewives of Miami OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake Bitch' Adriana in Midseason Trailer
'Real Housewives of Miami' OG's Alexia and Marysol Turn on 'Fake' Adriana in Heated Midseason Trailer
For the Love of DILFs on OutTV
Stormy Daniels Helps 'Daddies' and 'Himbos' Find an 'Epic Romance' in 'For the Love of DILFs'
RuPaul’s Drag Race Stars Amethyst and Robin Fierce Detail Their Breakup: ‘That Chapter Is Closed’
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Exes Amethyst and Robin Fierce Reveal Why Their Romance Ended Before the Show
Airris and Jasmine
'Married at First Sight' : Airris Is Torn About Marrying Jasmine After His Cousin Warns 'This Is Not a Game'
Shannon Storms Beador and John Janssen
Shannon Beador 'Blindsided' as Boyfriend John Janssen Ends Their Romance, 3½ Years Into Dating
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 02: Meghan King attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Meghan King Reveals New Boyfriend Cheated on Her as She Details Recent 'Hookup' with Another Woman
BELOW DECK MEDITERRANEAN -- Season:4 -- Pictured: Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Has 'No Shame' About Former Addiction: 'I Should Have Been Dead 10 Times Over'
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Should 'Be More Private' About Relationship with Amy Robach amid Divorce: Family Lawyer
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS -- "101" Episode -- Pictured: Terry Crews
'AGT: All-Stars' : 2 Runner-Ups Get Their Redemption Moment and 1 Act Earns Their Second Golden Buzzer
Captain Sandy Yawn
'Below Deck' 's Captain Sandy Yawn Responds to Seeing All the Drama Surrounding Camille: 'Holy Cannoli!'
Brandi Glanville Camille Grammer Vicki Gunvalson Caroline Manzo
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' Heading to Morocco for Season 4 with a New 'Ex-Wives Club'
Tom Schwartz attends opening night of the 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage); Raquel Leviss attends DailyMail.com and TMX opening celebration of Schwartz & Sandy's on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com)
'Vanderpump Rules' Trailer: Katie Maloney Calls Ex Tom Schwartz a 'Pathetic Loser' After Raquel Leviss Kiss
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Sanela Diana Jenkins attends Elton John AIDS Foundation 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party Presenting Sponsor Neuro Brands, LLC on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for Neuro Brands, LLC)
Diana Jenkins Exits 'RHOBH' After 1 Season: 'I Am Not Able to Devote Myself Fully to Filming' amid Pregnancy