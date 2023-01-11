Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Is 'Stronger Than Ever' as They Await ABC's Investigation Results

The relationship between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes is showing no signs of slowing down.

A source tells PEOPLE the GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors' relationship is "stronger than ever" in the weeks since news of their romance first broke.

"They're just going along and doing their thing," the source revealed of the pair, who were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.

"There's no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won't be fired," the source notes of their future at the company. "The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time."

The relationship update comes after the couple stepped out in Miami late last month where they were spotted sharing a kiss, walking along the beach and visiting a convenience store together.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair "are in love" and okay with putting their budding romance out in the open.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now," added the source. "They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. Last week, Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

"Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter," her legal representative continued.

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, but a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

The source added that Robach and Holmes began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."