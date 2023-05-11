'GMA3' Names New Co-Anchors 3.5 Months After Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Decided to 'Move On'

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romantic relationship became public knowledge last November, and they exited the ABC News show — which Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will now co-host — on Jan. 27

By
Published on May 11, 2023 10:43 AM
GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Photo: Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

GMA3: What You Need to Know has its new headliners nearly four months after the departure or Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who left the show in the wake of news they were in a relationship off camera.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will now serve as the co-anchors of the afternoon program, according to a release from ABC News. ABC News chief health and medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton — who formerly co-hosted with Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45 — will remain with GMA3.

Pilgrim, 40, has served as co-anchor of Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday since 2018, covering many high-profile breaking news stories. Morgan, 44, joined ABC News in 2022 as a correspondent based out of Los Angeles.

Gio Benitez, 37, will step in to GMA weekends now that Pilgrim has joined GMA3, according to the release.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

Robach and Holmes' relationship was first made public on Nov. 30 when photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, enjoying a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

Robach and Holmes did not appear on the Dec. 5 broadcast for GMA3 for following the revelation of their romantic relationship. They were temporarily replaced by Benitez and ABC News correspondent Stephanie Ramos.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (13030811ao) Gio Benitez on the set of Good Morning America 'Good Morning America' TV show, New York, USA - 13 Jul 2022; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 23: Stephanie Ramos speaks onstage at the Global Citizen NOW Summit at Spring Studios on May 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)
MediaPunch/Shutterstock; Rob Kim/Getty

PEOPLE learned at that time that the replacements were announced to staffers during a phone call with ABC News President Kim Godwin. "GMA decided to have a period of cooling down, because they thought this was unwanted attention so, for the time being, they're going to be off the air," a source previously told PEOPLE.

When the cozy photographs of Robach and Holmes first surfaced in late November, neither Holmes nor Robach had publicly revealed if their respective marriages — Robach's to actor Andrew Shue, Holmes' to attorney Marilee Fiebig — had ended. A source told PEOPLE later that both Holmes and Robach separated from their partners in August. Additionally, Robach and Shue sold their joint NYC home just weeks before news of her romance with Holmes went public.

Robach and Holmes also deleted their Instagram accounts after the photos surfaced, while Shue deleted photos of Robach from his own profile.

The pair announced in late January that they had decided to "move on" fro ABC News entirely.

