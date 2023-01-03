Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Step Out Together in Miami

The pair appeared happy together leaving a convenience store together in Miami on Dec. 27

By
Published on January 3, 2023 11:15 AM
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* GMA lovers Amy Robach and TJ Holmes emerge briefly for a grocery run during their romantic escape to Miami
Photo: MiamiPIXX/VEM/BACKGRID

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are spending time together.

The GMA3 co-anchors visited a convenience store together in Miami on Dec. 27, with Robach, 49, smiling in matching grey sweats and flip-flops. Holmes, 45, looked low-key in dark grey Aviator Nation sweats, a white long-sleeved shirt and red baseball cap.

It comes after photos of the couple sharing a kiss surfaced on Dec. 30, a month to the day after their off-camera romance became widely known. In the photos, the couple walk along the beach in Miami, locking arms and taking in the boardwalk sights.

On Thursday a source told PEOPLE that the pair "are in love" and okay with putting their budding romance out in the open.

"They spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now," added the source. "They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything at all because they have no reason to."

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, shut down their respective Instagram accounts (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive).

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* GMA lovers Amy Robach and TJ Holmes emerge briefly for a grocery run during their romantic escape to Miami
MiamiPIXX/VEM/BACKGRID

The pair have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December. Holmes and Robach were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. The source tells PEOPLE that Holmes "told some people he was unhappy in his marriage and had been for awhile" before filing for divorce. The pair share a daughter named Sabine.

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, but a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue separated in August.

Amy Robach
Backgrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The source added that the two began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

Related Articles
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source
Amy Robach
Amy Robach Is 'Trying to Keep a Straight Face' on Reactivated Instagram as T.J. Holmes Kissing Pics Surface
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 14: (L-R) Marilee Fiebig and T.J. Holmes attend BET Honors 2012 at the Warner Theatre on January 14, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig File for Divorce After His Romance with Amy Robach Is Revealed
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still Hangs in the Balance as Bosses Investigate Relationship
Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards); TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)
T.J. Holmes Called Amy Robach's Marriage a 'Love Story Like None Other' a Year Before Their Romance
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know
Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards); TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes Jokes About 'Great Week' 2 Days After News of His Relationship with 'GMA3' Co-Anchor Amy Robach
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'GMA' 1 Day After Their Off-Air Romance Was Revealed
GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was Known by 'So Many' at 'GMA' : 'They Were Flirtatious'
GMA3: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW - 10/5/21 - Show coverage of GMA3: What You Need to Know on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. (Photo by Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
'GMA3' : All About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' ABC News Show
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with 'GMA' Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
'GMA' 's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams as Source Notes 'Mutual Affection' and Romance 'Rumors'
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's 'GMA3' Absence Addressed by Temporary Hosts Stephanie Ramos and Gio Benitez