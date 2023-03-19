Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Run N.Y.C. Half Marathon Together

Photos from the event show the two anchors breaking a sweat as they take on the long-distance event side by side

By
Published on March 19, 2023 04:27 PM
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes seen running the NYC Marathon Pictured: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes Ref: SPL5531264 190323 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights,
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes run N.Y.C. Half Marathon. Photo: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have certainly been running on each other's minds.

The former GMA3 co-anchors were spotted Saturday as they ran the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon — breaking a sweat in New York City as they tackled the long-distance event together.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes participates in the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes run N.Y.C. Half Marathon. Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty

Photos taken from the event show Holmes, 45, and Robach, 50, rocking athletic gear and completing the 13.1 mile long-distance race.

In the pictures, Holmes can be seen wearing a black windbreaker, shorts and compression pants; a look that he completed with green Nike sneakers plus a black beanie and black gloves. His running partner, on the other hand, wore a white windbreaker, sunglasses, blue leggings and orange kicks — with a pair of Air Pods to tune out noise.

The marathon notably works its way through the Brooklyn Bridge, FDR Drive, and Times Square, ending in Central Park. Nearly 25,000 runners took part in the trek.

This isn't the duo's first race together, as they previously ran the New York City Marathon months back. Their fitness tag-alongs date back years, too — in April 2021, Robach shared a photo of herself and Holmes on the streets of New York during one of their marathon training sessions.

The latest spotting of the pair comes months after their relationship was exposed and ABC announced their exit. Following an investigation into their relationship, ABC announced Holmes and Robach would not return to their positions after "we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News" in January.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 19: Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes participates in the 2023 United Airlines NYC Half Marathon on March 19, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes run N.Y.C. Half Marathon. Michelle Farsi/New York Road Runners via Getty

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," a spokesperson added. "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

The pair had been taken off the air on Dec. 5 after rumors of their relationship broke in November.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the couple was "devastated" and "can't believe this is happening to them."

"They're very, very much together in every way. They're proceeding with their divorces as they were going to anyway, and they're in mediation with ABC about what the future holds," the insider said. "But nobody feels like they could possibly be put back on air after the way this has been handled."

Even outside of athletics, the pair aren't shy about being public with their romance. In February, they shared a kiss as they sunbathed poolside at a resort in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, as shown in photos first published by the Daily Mail. In the images, Robach donned a black string bikini with straps across the waist and gold hoop details, as Holmes sported a pair of multicolor patchwork flannel board shorts.

A source previously shared with PEOPLE that there were "rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," and another insider said that the couple only got into a relationship after Robach separated with ex-husband Andrew Shue last year, and after Holmes and wife Marilee Fiebig filed for divorce.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

