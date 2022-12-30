Amy Robach Is 'Trying to Keep a Straight Face' on Reactivated Instagram as T.J. Holmes Kissing Pics Surface

While Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes enjoy their first holiday as a public couple, she has taken a small step back into the spotlight.

Photos of the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors sharing a kiss surfaced on Friday, a month to the day after their off-camera romance became widely known. In the photos, the couple walk along the beach in Miami, locking arms and taking in the boardwalk sights.

A source told PEOPLE on Thursday that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, "spent the holidays together and are spending all of their time together right now. They are fully in a relationship. They are not hiding anything because they have no reason to."

The beachy outing occurred on Wednesday, one day before news broke that Holmes is divorcing wife of 12 years Marilee Fiebig.

The source also noted on Thursday that Holmes had "told some people he was unhappy in his marriage and had been for a while" before filing for divorce.

Also this week, Robach — who remains married to actor Andrew Shue — reactivated her Instagram after both she and Holmes shut down their accounts in late November when their office romance was revealed. (Holmes' account remains inactive.)

Robach has yet to share any new posts or anything on Instagram Story. Her last post from Nov. 24 (six days before the GMA3 romance was outed) shows the journalist in a cheery mood while touring the Czech Republic capital Prague.

"Me trying to keep a straight face… 🤣," she wrote, adding, "Happy Thanksgiving 🍁"

RELATED VIDEO: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach 'Spent the Holidays Together' and Are 'Not Hiding Anything,' Says Source

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair have not yet commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news days later on GMA3. Holmes and Robach were taken off air on Dec. 5 and remain on hiatus as ABC investigates their relationship.