Amy Robach Considers Work a 'Much Needed Distraction,' Source Says

As Amy Robach takes over as Good Morning America‘s news anchor with the departure of Josh Elliott, the journalist, who was diagnosed with breast cancer five months ago, has already proven cancer – and chemo – can’t keep her down.

Just last week, Robach, 41, completed the sixth of eight chemo treatments, and was back at work the next day. “She has barely missed work,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“Amy considers getting up every morning and having something to look forward to a gift,” adds the source. “It’s a much needed distraction from her treatment.”

And with her last chemo treatment planned for April 24, Robach recently told PEOPLE, “I see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

She also opened up about how her work has helped her. “Feeling like I have a purpose is very helpful,” she said. “Mentally I feel stronger, knowing I’m still me. I still have my job. My life isn’t just cancer, so it’s very important for me to try and get my butt up [every morning].”

That’s not to say it has been easy. Robach, who has two young daughters from a previous marriage and is stepmom to husband Andrew Shue’s three sons, only discovered she had breast cancer Oct. 30 after undergoing a mammogram on air. Soon after she made the difficult decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

By December, Robach was back at work, appearing on GMA and later covering the Olympics in Sochi for ABC News, while also undergoing chemotherapy. At times, Robach told PEOPLE, “I’m tired. I have to take naps.”

Sometimes, she also said, it takes several days “to get my mojo back.”

But now Robach, who will also undergo breast reconstruction later this spring, is looking forward to finishing treatment and enjoying a permanent place at the anchor desk on Good Morning America.

“I want to thank everyone,” Robach said on GMA on Monday. “You have all made me feel like family.”

• With reporting by JEFF NELSON

