Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Was Known by 'So Many' at 'GMA' : 'They Were Flirtatious'

A TV insider tells PEOPLE exclusively that "there were so many people internally that were unhappy" about the romance between the Good Morning America co-hosts

By
and
Joelle Goldstein
JG Headshot
Joelle Goldstein

Joelle Goldstein is a TV Staff Editor for PEOPLE Digital. She has been with the brand for nearly five years, beginning her time as a digital news writer, where she covered everything from entertainment news to crime stories and royal tours. Since then, she has worked as a writer-reporter on the Human Interest team and an associate editor on the TV team. In her current role, Joelle oversees all things TV and enjoys being able to say she has to watch The Kardashians and America's Got Talent for "work". Prior to joining PEOPLE, Joelle was employed at The Hollywood Reporter. She graduated from Ithaca College with a Bachelors in Television-Radio (and an appearance in the NCAA Women's Volleyball Final Four!)

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 10:46 PM

The relationship between Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes was no secret to their colleagues.

A TV insider tells PEOPLE that even though news of their romance broke this week, the pair's relationship was "widely known" among many GMA staffers — so much so that they were told to "knock off" their flirty behavior a while ago.

"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider shares of the romance between Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45. "They were flirtatious."

Reps for GMA, Robach and Holmes have not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Noam Galai/Getty

The co-hosts' relationship was made public on Wednesday after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, enjoying a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours later, both journalists shut down their Instagram accounts.

A second source previously told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's relationship was "the worst kept secret [at] ABC News."

"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

However, another source refuted that claim, telling PEOPLE that there was no overlap between the GMA 3 co-anchors' romance and their respective marriages. (Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010.)

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said of Robach and Holmes. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday evening, the source adds: "Everyone knew they were really good friends and joked how good their chemistry was, but they shut it down and made it clear they were each going through their own stuff and there was nothing between them ... their lives were intertwined because of work and they were best friends, so when their marriages ended, he was there for her and it was a very natural transition."

"Stuff with her and Andrew was difficult starting early summer this year, and they had issues before," the source says, noting that Robach was waiting to announce the divorce news until it was settled.

Amy Robach and TJ Holmes run during the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon on November 06, 2022 in New York City.
Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Holmes joined the GMA team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship. "[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said.

"My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses and my daughters babysit his daughters."

Related Articles
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
T.J. Holmes Grew Closer to Amy Robach When He 'Was Very Much There' for Her amid 'Heartache': Source
GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. (Photo by Phil McCarten/ABC via Getty Images) TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Were 'Dating in the Open' After Separating from Spouses in August: Source
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
'GMA' 's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams as Source Notes 'Mutual Affection' and Romance 'Rumors'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Return to 'GMA' 1 Day After Their Off-Air Romance Was Revealed
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Andrew Shue Deletes Instagram Pics of Amy Robach After News of Her Relationship with 'GMA' Co-Anchor T.J. Holmes
Andrew Shue and Amy Robach attend the 2022 ADAPT Leadership Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for ADAPT Leadership Awards); TJ Holmes attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront at Basketball City - Pier 36 - South Street on May 17, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images,)
Amy Robach and Husband Andrew Shue Sold NYC Home Weeks Before Her Relationship with T.J. Holmes Was Revealed
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Relationship Timeline
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's Relationship Timeline
T. J. Holmes’s Estranged Wife Marilee Fiebig Holmes
Who Is T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife? All About Marilee Fiebig Holmes
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
love is blind season 3
'Love Is Blind' 's Matt Admits He Was 'Looking for an Out' During Pre-Wedding Fights with Colleen
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline
Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James
Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Relationship Timeline
Harry Styles guest-hosts The Kendall Jenner Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner's Relationship: A Look Back
Jimmy Kimmel (L) and Molly McNearney arrives for 2018 From Paris with Love Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala at L.A. Live Event Deck on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Jimmy Kimmel's Wife? All About Molly McNearney
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
RACHEL RECCHIA
Rachel Recchia Says No One 'Deserves' What She Went Through with Tino: 'All I Wanted' Was 'an Apology'