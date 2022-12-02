Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Saga: Everything to Know

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes usually report the news, but recently, it's their own relationship making headlines.

The GMA3 co-anchors sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

The photos quickly caused an online frenzy as people questioned the status of their respective marriages. Robach married actor Andrew Shue in February 2010, while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig in March 2010.

Though Robach and Holmes have yet to officially comment on the drama themselves, new details about their relationship have come to light since the photos surfaced.

Read ahead for a full breakdown of Robach and Holmes' relationship saga.

Who is Amy Robach married to?

Following her divorce from her first husband Tim McIntosh, to whom she was married from 1996 to 2008, Robach met actor Andrew Shue at a book party in April 2009, where they were reportedly introduced to each other by friends. The two got engaged later that year and eventually tied the knot on Feb. 6, 2010.

Through their marriage, they both became stepparents — Robach has two daughters, Ava and Annie, with her ex-husband McIntosh, while the actor and his former spouse, Jennifer Hageney, share three sons, Nate, Aidan and Wyatt.

They have often spoken about their blended family dynamic over the years, dubbing themselves the modern-day "Brady Bunch" and even penning a book on the subject. Though Robach and Shue have not confirmed the status of their marriage, Shue recently removed all pictures of his estranged wife on Instagram. The couple also quietly sold their New York City home weeks before her relationship with Holmes became public.

Who is T.J. Holmes married to?

After divorcing his first wife, Amy Ferson, in 2007, Holmes married immigration lawyer Marilee Fiebig on March 1, 2010. Through their marriage, Fiebig became a stepmom to Holmes' two children, daughter Brianna and son Jaiden, from his previous marriage to Ferson. In January 2013, Holmes and Fiebig welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sabine.

In March 2020, Holmes celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in a post that has since gone viral following his relationship with Robach. In his caption, Holmes said that "despite my best efforts, [Fiebig] remained married to me the past 10 years," adding, "That's not hyperbole. I'm not being dramatic. I gave her plenty of reasons, excuses, and opportunities to walk her fine ass out the doooooooor."

He continued that Fiebig "showed a grace and patience that's incomprehensible ... Asking her for another 10 years would be asking too much," he added. "Another 10 months? That may even be a stretch. If she gave me another 10 weeks, I should consider myself lucky. If she puts up with me for another 10 days, I'd be grateful. But if she would even spare another 10 minutes of her time for me today, I should consider myself blessed."

How did Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes meet?

Holmes joined the GMA3 team in 2014 and immediately struck up a close connection with Robach. She previously told PEOPLE about their friendship.

"[They] said, 'Hey, we want to bring on a co-anchor. What do you think of T.J. Holmes?' And I almost fell out of my chair," she said. "My God. You couldn't have picked a better person to ask me what I thought of, because we've been trying to figure out a way to work together for literally the last five years."

Robach also told PEOPLE about their double dates with Shue and Fiebig. "The moment he started at ABC, I think we just clicked. We've gone on tons of double dates with our spouses, and my daughters babysit his daughters."

"Basically, he's like my brother," she added of Holmes. "We just can finish each other's sentences. We get along so well. It's so wonderful to have, again, it's that trust, and you don't always have that on the set. But I know no matter what I do or say, he's got my back and vice versa, and that's everything."

When was Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship made public?

The two first sparked romance rumors on Nov. 30, 2022, after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Just hours after the photos were released, the journalists promptly shut down their respective Instagram accounts.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's GMA3 colleagues were surprised to see the new photos, though the pair's chemistry had been on display in the newsroom for a while.

"There were rumors they were having an affair about a year ago," the source says. "A lot of people believed there might have been some truth to it, because you can see there's a mutual affection there. But everyone ultimately chalked it up to friendship because they always said they were both happily married."

When did Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes start dating?

Following the release of the photos, more information about their relationship came to light, with a source telling PEOPLE that they officially began dating in August after splitting from their respective partners.

"This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the insider added. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

"She's got nothing to hide," the source continued of Robach. "They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that. Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."

Have Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes responded to dating rumors?

On Dec. 1, 2022, Robach and Holmes returned to GMA3 but made no comment about their relationship or the viral photos of them holding hands.

Instead, they kept things business as usual, introducing segments about World AIDS Day, late Fleetwood Mac member Christine McVie, a new documentary about addiction and winter health tips, among other topics. The pair also tried their hand at domesticity in a holiday baking segment with chef Caroline Schiff.

However, the following day, the two seemingly made reference to the relationship drama; Holmes joked, "You know, it's too bad that it's Friday. It's been a great week. I just want this to keep going and going and going," to which Robach quipped, "Speak for yourself."

Has GMA3 responded to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship?

Like Robach and Holmes, GMA3 hasn't released an official statement about the journalists' relationship, though a TV insider told PEOPLE that their relationship was "widely known" among many GMA3 staffers — so much so that they were told to "knock off" their flirty behavior a while ago.

"There were so many people internally that were unhappy about it," the insider shared. "They were flirtatious."

A second source told PEOPLE that Holmes and Robach's relationship was "the worst-kept secret [at] ABC News."

"They had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month," the source said. "Staffers are very surprised it took this long to come out. Everyone was turning a blind eye because they didn't want the controversy surrounding the show."