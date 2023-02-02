Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Not Worried About Working Again' After Exit from ABC News: Source

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are moving forward following their exit from ABC News last week.

A source tells PEOPLE that the former GMA3: What You Need To Know co-anchors are "doing fine since everything happened."

"They're actually in love and still in touch with people who work on the show," the source shares. "They're not worried about not working again, but they know the dust needs to settle a bit more before they get another job. There's still too much going on."

The source adds that ABC staffers were divided about the network's handling of the investigation into the pair's romance, noting, "A lot of staffers are disappointed how this was handled."

"It seems like half are supportive of how the network navigated the situation because they didn't like the attention, but half feel like their termination was wrong," the source says. "Amy and TJ were liked by mostly everyone. It's a dicey situation."

On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, would not be stepping back into their roles at ABC News.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions," an ABC spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Hours after the announcement, the couple was seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk. The pair was quite affectionate during the casual outing, holding hands and hugging. At one point, Robach jumped into Holmes' arms and wrapped her legs around his waist.

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

ABC News president Kim Godwin addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

Both co-anchors wed their spouses in 2010; Robach married actor Andrew Shue while Holmes married attorney Marilee Fiebig.

According to public court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage on Dec. 28. Fiebig's attorney Stephanie F. Lehman told PEOPLE in a statement: "T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."

The status of Robach's marriage remains unclear, and even though the two were seen together in New York City in mid-January, a source previously told PEOPLE that she and Shue had separated in August.

The source added that Robach and Holmes began dating only after they each split from their respective spouses. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated. They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other," the source said. "The relationship didn't start until after that."

Another insider told PEOPLE, "Amy was going through a heartache and TJ was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."