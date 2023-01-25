Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still in Jeopardy as Many Execs 'Think They Should Be Fired'

A source tells PEOPLE that ABC is struggling to determine the consequences, if any, for the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors

By
Lanae Brody,
Lanae Brody

and
Published on January 25, 2023 07:05 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 08: (L-R) T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach attend ABC's "Good Morning America" at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 08, 2022 in New York City.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's future at GMA3: What You Need To Know remains uncertain.

A source tells PEOPLE that ABC is struggling to "figure out what degree of punishment is appropriate," if any, as the network continues its investigation into the pair's relationship.

"A lot of higher ups at the show think they should be fired," the source reveals. "But the problem is they can't fire them so they're really in trouble and trying to figure it out."

A second insider says that Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, think "the situation sucks" as they await a decision from the network nearly two months after they were taken off the air.

GMA3 - 3/28/22 - GMA3: What You Need to Know, recaps the Oscars on Monday, March 28, 2022 on ABC. TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Phil McCarten/ABC/Getty

Previously, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the co-anchors had "not been terminated" from the news program but questions remained about whether the pair would return to their on-air roles.

"There are no negotiations about their future. ABC is completing their investigation," the source said. "While it is unlikely they will return in the capacity they were in — the longer time goes on, it becomes less likely they will return — there are still open lines of communication and further discussions are being had about what will happen."

Despite the ongoing investigation, another insider told PEOPLE the pair's relationship is "stronger than ever."

"They're just going along and doing their thing," the second source revealed of the pair, who were taken off the air on Dec. 5. "There's no grounds to fire them on and they believe they won't be fired. The network is just waiting for things to cool down. This happens at companies all the time."

The TV personalities first sparked dating rumors on Nov. 30 after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City.

Hours after the photos surfaced, Holmes and Robach shut down their respective Instagram accounts. (Robach has since reactivated her account while Holmes' account remains inactive.)

Since then, Holmes and wife Marilee Fiebig have filed for divorce. Robach and her husband Andrew Shue do not appear to have filed for divorce yet, but a source previously told PEOPLE that the pair separated in August.

TJ HOLMES, AMY ROBACH
Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images

Holmes and Robach have not publicly commented on their relationship, though they alluded to the news during a broadcast of GMA3: What You Need To Know in December prior to their on-air hiatus.

ABC News president Kim Godwin also addressed the news in December in a memo to staffers, which stated that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

She shared that the "continuing coverage" of the co-anchors' romance "can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," she added. "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

