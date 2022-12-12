Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Fate at 'GMA3' Still Hangs in the Balance as Bosses Investigate Relationship

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach remain on hiatus from GMA3 as ABC continues its investigation into their romance, PEOPLE confirms.

Though Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, are not currently anchoring GMA3, a source tells PEOPLE that the duo hasn't faced any serious repercussions from the network two weeks after their off-camera relationship was made public.

"There are no suspensions here at all," the source says. "The network is just gathering information at this time. They're investigating the relationship and understanding the details before figuring out what's next."

The ongoing investigation was also addressed in a memo to staffers, which was sent by ABC News president Kim Godwin on Monday, PEOPLE confirms.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

In the letter, Godwin noted that the pair will "remain off-air pending the completion of an internal review" with a rotation of anchors filling in on the program.

She shared that the "continuing coverage" of the co-anchors' romance "can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News."

"It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best," she added. "And I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."

Bryan Bedder/New York Road Runners via Getty

Though Robach and Holmes first returned to work to host GMA3 after news of their relationship broke on Nov. 30, the network "temporarily" pulled them off the air on Dec. 5.

Godwin shared news of the network's decision with staff that morning. "During the routine 9 a.m. editorial call, Kim Godwin said she wanted to address the internal and external distraction between two colleagues," a source told PEOPLE.

"This wasn't a special call and it happens every day and she took that time to address the situation to the staff," the source continued. "She said even though this isn't a violation of policy, she took time to think about it and wanted to work through what was best and for now, they've decided to take T.J. and Amy off the air while they figure things out. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos will host GMA3 today, but it's likely to vary over the week."

RELATED VIDEO: T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Placed on Hiatus on 'GMA3' amid Romance Scandal

The GMA3 co-anchors sparked dating rumors after photos surfaced of them holding hands in a car, during a vacation in upstate New York and cozying up at a bar in New York City. The photos quickly caused an online frenzy as people questioned the status of their respective marriages. (Robach is married to actor Andrew Shue while Holmes is married to attorney Marilee Fiebig. Both couples were married in 2010.)

A source previously told PEOPLE that both married couples split in August, leading to a romance between the longtime co-workers and friends.

Another source added, "Amy was going through a heartache and T.J. was very much there for her and helpful, and that is when they started something."

The second insider also said that Holmes and Robach "had no shame going out together and have been publicly doing this for much longer than a month."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Neither Robach nor Holmes have yet to officially comment on the drama themselves, and both quickly shut down their Instagrams after the news of their romance broke.