Co-hosting from opposite coasts, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey kicked off the 2021 Golden Globes with a memorable opening monologue on Sunday

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Call Out HFPA for Having 'No Black Journalists' in Golden Globes Opener

During their opening monologue, Fey and Poehler recognized that many people are "understandably upset" about the nominations this year, calling some of the TV shows and movies up for awards "flashy garbage."

"That's their thing," Poehler said of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which determines the nominees and winners.

"The HFPA is made up of around 90 international no Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life," Fey said, later adding, "awards shows are stupid."

The hosts called out the fact that there are no Black members of the HFPA this year, and Fey joked that "a couple of them might be ghosts."

"The German member is just a sausage someone drew a little face on," she quipped.

"I realize HFPA, maybe you guys didn't get the memo [on diversity]," Fey said, adding, "you guys gotta change that."

"So, let's see what these European weirdos nominated this year," Fey said, going on to introduce some of the night's nominees.

"Nomadland is a movie where Francis McDormand plays a lady who travels across the desert in her van and poops in a bucket," she said, joking, "And my kids were like, can we do that for spring break? Can we do anything?"

While the two weren't physically together, Fey, who broadcasted live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, and Poehler, who hosted from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California, were more than in sync.

At one point during their joint monologue, Fey pretended to reach out to her longtime friend and collaborator — and it looked almost seamless to the TV audience.

Poehler, 49, and Fey, 50, were announced as co-hosts for the Globes' 2021 ceremony over a year ago, in January 2020. The duo, who last fronted the show together in 2015, took over from the most recent host Ricky Gervais, who has hosted the Globes a total of five times.

Speaking to PEOPLE in February 2020, Poehler joked that she had a "simple and selfish reason" for agreeing to the gig once more.

"I love getting the chance to perform with my friend, and we have a really fun time when we do it," she said. "So we figured, 'Why don't we get back in there and try it?'"

And they're both Golden Globe recipients themselves: Fey has won twice for 30 Rock, and Poehler once for Parks and Recreation.

In addition to the usual film and television awards, Sunday's ceremony will also see the distribution of two honorary awards.

Jane Fonda, a seven-time Golden Globe winner, will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment." And Norman Lear will be the third-ever recipient of the Carol Burnett Award for "outstanding contributions to television on or off the screen."

The evening's presenters include Kyra Sedgwick, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas and more.