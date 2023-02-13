Amy Poehler and Tina Fey Announce First Live Comedy Tour: 'We Can Finally End This Friendship!'

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hitting the road!

On Monday, the duo announced their first-ever live comedy tour together entitled "Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour," kicking off on April 28 in Washington D.C.

The Saturday Night Live alums will "celebrate their thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment," according to a press release.

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" Poehler and Fey joked in a statement.

The four-city tour also includes stops in Chicago on May 20, Boston on June 9, and Atlantic City, New Jersey on June 10.

In 2021, Poehler, 51, opened up about her decades-long friendship with Fey on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist after the pals virtually co-hosted the Golden Globes together that year.

"I think it's rare and wonderful to meet somebody who's your friend who also works the same way that you do. Because we kind of trained at the same places and work the same way it's so easy," she said of Fey, 52.

She continued, "We share a very similar vocabulary – especially when you're about to go do the Golden Globes or about to do live television for the first time or you're trying something new it feels really good to have somebody who knows your timing [and] your rhythm."

The Sisters costars also reflected on how they maintained their long-lasting friendship in a 2015 interview with Glamour.

"We don't see each other very often," Fey quipped at the time.

"That's right," Poehler chimed in, laughing. "It's like a good marriage. My mom always says it's very important to have people in your life who knew you when. The older you get, the more you treasure that idea of someone knowing your family and where you came from, and being around during these times and these times."

Poehler said that as neither of the stars have sisters they've instead "rented them."

"We found sisters," Fey clarified.

Tickets for the "Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour" will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster. Presale begins Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time and general sale opens Friday at 10 a.m. local time.