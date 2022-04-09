Amy Poehler and Peacock Are Bringing The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning to Life

Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions is producing the series, which will air on NBC's streaming service Peacock just like her show Making It with Nick Offerman

A new reality series from Amy Poehler wants to teach viewers how to tidy up before they die.

NBC's streaming platform Peacock has ordered The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning from Amy Poehler's Paper Kite Productions and Queer Eye creator, Scout Productions. Based on the bestseller by Margareta Magnusson, each episode will follow a "Swedish Death Cleaner" who helps people by organizing their homes, lives, and relationships in order for them to prepare for death while actually enjoying life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so excited to work on such a life affirming project with the genius creators at Scout," Poehler said in a Friday press release. "Swedish Death Cleaning reminds us to focus on what is truly important, and we couldn't find a better team to take this journey with than Peacock and the incredible Scout Team."

The Lucy and Desi director will narrate the show as well as executive produce on behalf of her production company. She currently produces and co-hosts Making It on Peacock alongside Nick Offerman.

"The combination of working with Amy Poehler and her team, along with the fantastic folks at Scout Productions, is something you dream about, and I am so glad this dream came true for us," Rod Aissa, EVP of unscripted content for NBCUniversal television and streaming, noted in the release.

"In this series, viewers will be taken on an honest and emotional journey as they watch everyday people conquer their worst fears and discover who they really are on the inside. We hope our compassionate and dynamic series sparks conversation within each household and breaks the stigma around mortality and the tough reality of letting things go," Aissa continued.

"What a full-circle moment to bring a splashy series to Peacock nearly twenty years after Queer Eye for the Straight Guy launched on Bravo. Queer Eye reshaped the way we look at life, and The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning will transform the way we look at death," said Scout Productions co-founder and Queer Eye creator David Collins.

"Very rarely do you find a piece of IP this special. To be able to craft it into a format with humor and heart alongside a comedic genius like Amy Poehler is a genuine career highlight," he added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Kate Arend (Baking It) joins Poehler as an executive producer alongside Scout Productions' Michael Williams, Rob Eric, Renata Lombardo, and Collins.