Amy Poehler Reflects on Hosting the Golden Globes Virtually with ‘Wonderful’ Friend Tina Fey

Amy Poehler is opening up about her working relationship with pal Tina Fey.

Poehler, 49, reflected on the pair's decades-long relationship, which included hosting the 2021 Golden Globes together, on this week's episode of Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist.

"I think it's rare and wonderful to meet somebody who's your friend who also works the same way that you do. Because we kind of trained at the same places and work the same way it's so easy," she said of Fey, 50.

She continued, "We share a very similar vocabulary – especially when you're about to go do the Golden Globes or about to do live television for the first time or you're trying something new it feels really good to have somebody who knows your timing [and] your rhythm."

As timing relies heavily on "really watching the other person," Poehler said that it was "interesting" having to host the Golden Globes remotely.

"Technology has provided a different rhythm to consume news and make art," she said.

Poehler and Fey hosted the Golden Globes from two different coasts. Fey broadcasted live from the Rainbow Room atop Rockefeller Center in New York City, and Poehler hosted from the Globes' usual location inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California.

The split-screen visual of the duo appeared nearly seamless to viewers.

Poehler also touched on the technological aspect of the show earlier in the week during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"It's very strange to figure out technologically how to get the timing right and we were on different costs [so] we had to figure out all that stuff too," she said.

The Wine Country star added, "That is the tough thing about this year is everything feels really strange but you just kind of have to embrace it. You have to get into it because it's the way it is. The adjustment can be kind of weird and fun."

"Thank God we've known each other for so long and we have a rapport with each other and we really know how we like to work," she said. "That's always the easy part."