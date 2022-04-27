The comedian discussed the beloved show with PEOPLE at the New York premiere of Russian Doll

Amy Poehler Says She's 'Always Standing By' for a Potential Parks and Recreation Reboot

Amy Poehler is open to reprising her beloved role of Leslie Knope.

While attending the season 2 premiere for Netflix's Russian Doll, the comedian, 50, told PEOPLE she is "always standing by" for a reboot of Parks and Recreation.

"Anytime anybody gives me the word, and I'm down," she said.

Though the sitcom might not be coming back now, Poehler has certainly kept herself busy. She co-created Russian Doll with Natasha Lyonne and Leslye Headland. The second season premiered April 20 — three years after season one hit Netflix.

At the premiere, Poehler told PEOPLE that the second season was supposed to be out a year ago, but like many things during the coronavirus pandemic, it got pushed back.

When asked her thoughts on a potential crossover between Russian Doll and Parks and Recreation, Poehler joked that "it's not going to happen."

Poehler told PEOPLE earlier this year that at the beginning of lockdown she and her sons "turned to comedy for comfort" and watched "all of Parks and Rec," as her children had never seen the show.

Parks and Recreation

(Poehler has two sons, Archie and Abel, whom she shares with ex Will Arnett.)

"And they loved The Office. Oh, God, we watched everything. I feel like most people watched all of the TV, all of the shows," she said.

In April 2020, five years after Parks and Recreation had wrapped, the cast reunited for a benefit special to raise money for Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund. The special picked up on the characters' lives as they dealt with social distancing.