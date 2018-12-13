Parks and Recreation Reunion? Amy Poehler Says She's 'Technically Available'

If Amy Poehler gets her way, she and her Parks and Recreation castmates could be revisiting Pawnee, Indiana.

The star of the NBC sitcom — which aired for seven seasons from 2009-15 — recently revealed that she is ready to put endlessly optimistic local government employee Leslie Knope’s blazer back on again.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I am technically available,” Poehler, 47, told Variety on Monday at Smart Girls’ 10th anniversary celebration dinner.

Said Poehler, “I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet, so anytime.”

RELATED: Parks and Recreation‘s 7 Best Recurring Gags: From Calzones to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’

Although the Emmy-winning actress is hopeful about a reunion, there’s a temporary bump in the road.

“Our king is busy doing his highly successful show, The Good Place,” Poehler said, referencing series creator Michael Schur. “We really can’t jump without Mike. So when Mike is good and ready, I’m sure we’ll show up like good soldiers.”

Since the show concluded three years ago, its stars have remained in touch.

Last summer, four of the famous faces on the long-running sitcom reunited at the premiere party for Aubrey Plaza‘s film, Ingrid Goes West, in Los Angeles.

Chris Pratt, who portrayed Plaza’s on-screen husband in Parks, hung out with Poehler and Retta at ArcLight Cinemas, treating themselves at the SVEDKA Vodka and Avenue Los Angeles shindig. (Probably not invited? Jerry.)

Parks and Recreation cast Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

In 2016, Pratt told PEOPLE that although Parks wrapped filming back in 2014, he and his castmates still talked “almost every day.”

The series — which also starred Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe — followed the employees of the Parks and Recreation department of Pawnee.

“It was a really happy set. It’s so rare, I think,” Pratt, now 39, told PEOPLE. “You hear horror stories of, you know, separate base camps and, like, these feuds going on that never bleed into the storytelling but made the process of making the show a nightmare. And it was the exact opposite for [us] … It couldn’t have been more different for us.”