Amy Poehler and Nick Kroll Have Split: Source

Poehler and Kroll have called it quits after two years together

By Lindsay Kimble
September 23, 2015 11:50 AM
Justin Baker/Getty

Amy Poehler and boyfriend Nick Kroll have called it quits, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The pair began dating in 2013 and were first spotted in public together in March of that year.

Kroll, 37, often guest-starred on Poehler’s Parks and Recreation in the role of “The Douche.”

Before linking up with The Kroll Show star, Poehler was married to funnyman Will Arnett.

Arnett and Poehler, who wed in August 2003, split in September 2012. The actors share two children – Archie, 6, and Abel, 5.

“I find my relationships at 40-plus are really emulsified, juicy relationships because you have more of a sense of who you are and who you want to be around,” Poehler told PEOPLE of dating in her 40s last year. “Talented men are not threatened by talented women. They welcome them. And same way with real men.”

