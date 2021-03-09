Amy Poehler Says She Had 'Stress Dreams' Over Hosting the 2021 Golden Globes Virtually

"I kept having these technological stress dreams ... Basically like a living Zoom nightmare is what I was having," Amy Poehler said

Amy Poehler is opening up about the fears she had ahead of hosting the 2021 Golden Globes alongside Tina Fey last month.

Appearing virtually on The Tonight Show Monday, the Moxie director, 49, told host Jimmy Fallon that she had "stress dreams" over hosting the star-studded award show remotely for the first time.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There's a lot of things that can go wrong," she said of hosting the ceremony virtually. "It was interesting, 'cause I had new stress dreams. You know usually your dreams are that you're going to say the wrong thing or you're gonna fall, but I kept having these technological stress dreams that, was just going to disappear. Just like bloop!"

Poehler, who hosted the show from California while Fey, 50, hosted from New York, went on to describe her dreams leading up to the broadcast as "a living Zoom nightmare."

"It was like a [Stanley] Kubrick film because the audience was masked and quiet spread out and just kind of staring at us," she added of the Globes ceremony.

Image zoom Tina Fey, Amy Poehler | Credit: NBC

This year's Golden Globes marked the fourth time Poehler and Fey hosted the show together. It also was the first time they did so from complete opposite coasts.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show last week, Poehler spoke about this year's technological aspect of the show and how the virtual difficulties were made easier thanks to her decades-long relationship with Fey.

"It's very strange to figure out technologically how to get the timing right and we were on different costs [so] we had to figure out all that stuff too," she told host Kelly Clarkson.

Image zoom Tina and Amy | Credit: Art Streiber/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Wine Country star added, "That is the tough thing about this year is everything feels really strange but you just kind of have to embrace it. You have to get into it because it's the way it is. The adjustment can be kind of weird and fun."