Amy Poehler Is 'Avengers-Style Ready' to Suit Up for Parks and Recreation Reboot

Amy Poehler is down for a Parks and Recreation reboot!

The 47-year-old comedian and actress said that she is “Avengers-style ready” to work on a revival in her interview with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the release of her directorial debut Wine Country.

“I’m like [her Parks and Rec character] Leslie Knope in one way, which is that I am not good at playing it cool,” Poehler said, adding, “So if there was an actual thing happening, you’d probably be able to pry it out of me pretty fast.”

“[Series creator] Mike Schur, our captain, is working on like, 50 shows right now but I have my suit ready,” she continued. “I’m Avengers-style ready to put it on at any time. Again, I should probably play harder to get but that’s really not me or Leslie’s style so you know, I’m avail.”

The beloved NBC sitcom, which starred Poehler alongside Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones, Rob Lowe and Nick Offerman, among others, ended in 2015 after seven seasons and just celebrated its 10th-anniversary last month.

Poehler voiced a similar sentiment in December 2018, saying that she was “available” to put endlessly optimistic local government employee Leslie Knope’s blazer back on again.

“I am technically available,” the actress told Variety at Smart Girls’ 10th-anniversary celebration dinner, joking, “I have like six of Leslie’s blazers in my closet, so anytime.”

In March, the entire cast reunited at PaleyFest in Hollywood, California, where they took the stage to participate in a panel hosted by Patton Oswalt to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the iconic comedy’s debut.

On hand were Schur, as well as stars Poehler, Pratt, Lowe, Offerman, Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Adam Scott, Retta, and even Jim O’Heir.

Among a plethora of anecdotes from the cast regarding their cherished time on the show, Schur, 43, also talked onscreen reunion potential for Parks and Rec — namely, that it is not out of the question.

“We would all have to feel like there was a story that needed to be told,” he said, explaining that everyone from both the cast and primary creative team would need to be on board.

“The show was about the power of public service and doing good with a team. I don’t think we left anything on the table,” Schur added.

Last May, Poehler and Offerman both told Ellen DeGeneres that they would jump at the chance for a Parks and Rec reboot — but only if Beyoncé joined the cast. “We said if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we’ll bring the show back,” Offerman joked.

Kidding aside, Poehler once again seemed game to return. “I’ll speak for everybody and say we would all do it,” she said. “I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing.”