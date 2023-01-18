Amy Jo Johnson on Why She Won't Appear in the 'Power Rangers' Reunion — Even Though She 'Never Said No'

Amy Jo Johnson is setting the record straight on why she won't be appearing in Netflix's upcoming special, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

On Tuesday, Entertainment Weekly announced that several members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast would be reuniting for a scripted Netflix special in honor of the show's 30th anniversary — but one notable name was missing: Johnson.

"For the record I never said no… I just didn't say yes to what was offered," Johnson, 52, wrote on Twitter. "But other fun stuff is in-store! Looking forward to watching my friends kick ass! #PowerRangers30"

The actress played the iconic Pink Power Ranger Kimberly Hart in the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, appearing in 138 episodes, per IMDB. She has also made several appearances as the character in Power Ranger movies and specials from 1993 to 1999.

Johnson has been dubbed "the original Pink Power Ranger" by fans, having been the first to take on the role in a long line of actors for follow-up Power Rangers installments.

Though Johnson won't be appearing in the Netflix special, her fellow Mighty Morphin Power Rangers co-stars will be featured, including original Black Ranger Zack Walter Emanuel Jones and OG Blue Power Ranger Billy David Yost.

Season 2 stars Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger Rocky), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger Aisha) and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger Adam), as well as season 3's Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger Kat) will also be a part of the special.

Yost told EW that reuniting with his fellow castmates again after all these years was "amazing."

"We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise," Yost said. "It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years."

MIKE NELSON/AFP via Getty

In the special, viewers will see the Rangers come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome," according to EW.

Another notable name missing from the special is late star Jason David Frank (original Green Ranger Tommy), who died by suicide in November at at age 49.

At the time, Johnson paid tribute to the actor in an emotional Instagram live commemorating his life. "All of his crazy voice messages on his suits, and then his sense of humor, his positivity. He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me," she recalled. "I just [am] gonna miss him a lot as so many of you guys are too. We're gonna miss them so much."

Courtesy Everett Collection

Jones, 51, also paid tribute to Frank in a statement to PEOPLE: "Jason was one of the biggest pranksters on the show. He had a wild sense of humor. We had our share of ups and downs, but I stayed consistent about being an ear if he needed one."

He added: "My prayers go out to his family and all that will miss him. May he rest in Power."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.