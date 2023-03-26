Amy Jo Johnson Says She's Not in 'Power Rangers' Special for Personal Reasons, Blasts Money Claim

Amy Jo Johnson is defending herself and explaining why she won't be appearing in Netflix's upcoming Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always.

The actress spoke out on Twitter Sunday about not starring in the reunion special, after she previously clarified her absence from the project by stating that she "never said no," per se.

"Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money," Johnson, 52, wrote. "Simply not true. Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s or couldn't go to NZ for a month. Or none of ur beeswax."

The actress played the iconic Pink Power Ranger Kimberly Hart in the first three seasons of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, appearing in 138 episodes, per IMDB. She has also made several appearances as the character in Power Ranger movies and specials from 1993 to 1999.

Johnson has been dubbed "the original Pink Power Ranger" by fans, having been the first to take on the role in a long line of actors for follow-up Power Rangers installments.

"JDF & I both chose not to for our own reasons. They filmed before he passed," she continued, referring to her late costar Jason David Frank (original Green Ranger Tommy), who died by suicide in November at age 49.

At the time, Johnson paid tribute to the actor in an emotional Instagram live commemorating his life. "All of his crazy voice messages on his suits, and then his sense of humor, his positivity. He was always just like constantly calling and texting me how proud he is of me," she recalled. "I just [am] gonna miss him a lot, as so many of you guys are too."

Everett Collection

However, Johnson did express excitement to see her fellow Mighty Morphin Power Rangers costars Walter Emanuel Jones (original Black Ranger Zack) and David Yost (original Blue Power Ranger Billy) in action again.

"Excited to see my pals @David_Yost & @Walterejones rock it though!! #PowerRangers," Johnson replied to her original tweet.

In January, Entertainment Weekly announced that several members of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers cast were set to reunite for a scripted Netflix special in honor of the show's 30th anniversary, including Jones and Yost.

Season 2 stars Steve Cardenas (second Red Ranger Rocky), Karan Ashley (second Yellow Ranger Aisha) and Johnny Yong Bosch (second Black Ranger Adam); as well as season 3's Catherine Sutherland (second Pink Ranger Kat), will also be a part of the special.

In the special, viewers will see the Rangers come "face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome," according to EW.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19 on Netflix.