Amy Duggar Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'Christmas Is Canceled Here Until Further Notice'

“Definitely not the Christmas I thought we’d be having,” Amy Duggar King wrote in an Instagram post confirming her positive test results on Friday

Amy Duggar King has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Christmas is cancelled here until further notice," Amy, 34, began a lengthy Instagram post on Friday, detailing her test results and upended holiday plans.

"My test results came back positive, my husband is quarantined in our bedroom and his quarantine ends soon. My quarantine started yesterday and I'm in the bedroom upstairs away from everyone! I don't have fever but the body aches and chills are terrible," she continued, adding that her mom and son, Daxton Ryan, are doing great.

Amy Duggar King Amy Duggar King Facetimes with husband Dillon King | Credit: Amy Duggar King/Instagram

While Amy admitted that her family's COVID holiday is "definitely not the Christmas I thought we would be having," she wrote that they would be doing a make-up celebration in January once everyone's healthy again.

And although the 3130 Clothing owner is bummed about postponing her family's Christmas, she's keeping a positive attitude about the situation and trying to find the silver lining in it all.

"So nothing is wrapped, we didn't do a family picture, we are separated from each other but life is still good and there's so much to smile about…" she wrote.

"And even though I'm trapped for 10 days I'll use this time to grow closer to the Lord, see some blockbuster hits and rest," she added. "I'm so thankful for mom for taking care of our little guy— we love you so much!! Until we are better Merry MERRY Christmas!"

Amy is just one of the many celebs who recently tested positive for COVID-19 amid the surge of Omicron cases sweeping the country. Charlie Puth, Doja Cat, Sutton Foster and tennis player Rafael Nadal all revealed positive diagnoses ahead of the Christmas holiday.

As of Dec. 24, the New York Times reports a 55 percent increase in cases in the United States in the last 14 days, along with a 10 percent increase in hospitalizations.