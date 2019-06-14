Amy Duggar Goes Through 'All the Memories' in Late Grandma's Closet: 'Smells Like Her Perfume'

Grandma Mary Duggar may be gone, but she left so many memories behind.

On Thursday, an emotional Amy Duggar shared videos of herself sorting through her late grandmother’s closet on her Instagram Story, days after the Counting On star tragically died at age 78 after accidentally drowning in a swimming pool.

“Hi, everybody,” began Amy, 32. “I am at Grandma’s house and I am in one of her closets. One closet, she had a lot of closets … But I’m in her winter closet right now going through things and just soaking it in. Everything smells like her perfume.”

Image zoom Amy Duggar/ Instagram

Image zoom Amy Duggar/ Instagram

“I just wanted to say, I have not responded to so many messages, even though I want to. I just appreciate all the prayers and all the love and all the comfort that I’m feeling right now,” she continued. “My mom and I, it’s just a really new season of life for us and we spent so much time with her. … So I just really appreciate all the prayers right now.”

“We know that Grandma is in a better place, of course,” she added. “But going through her things and going through all the memories, I just want to say your prayers are so greatly appreciated.”

Amy also shared a peek at a particularly sentimental piece of clothing: a sweatshirt with the words “Grandma’s Pumpkin Patch” that features a pumpkin for each of Mary’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“I found one of her favorite sweatshirts with all of our names on it,” said Amy. “It ends with [Jessa (Duggar) Seewald‘s son] Henry, which is just so cute and sweet.”

RELATED: Pregnant Amy Duggar Speaks Out After Grandma’s Unexpected Death: ‘Jesus Took Home a Treasure’

Image zoom Amy Duggar/ Instagram

Image zoom Amy Duggar/ Instagram

The Duggar family also honored Mary on Thursday with a photo of her son Jim Bob Duggar posing with one of his grandchildren, daughter Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s 10-month-old daughter Felicity.

“Sweet moments together amidst a difficult time,” they captioned the post, adding the hashtag “familyiseverything.”

Mary died on Sunday, June 9, the Washington County Coroner Roger W. Morris previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

According to Morris, Mary was found by her daughter Deanna, Amy’s mother.

“Duggar slipped and fell into the pool and drowned,” Morris told PEOPLE on Thursday. “Her daughter Deanna discovered her body and alerted authorities, who pronounced her dead at the scene.”

News of Mary’s passing was first shared by the Duggars on their official Facebook page Sunday afternoon, where the “feisty” and “incredible” woman was remembered by her family in a tribute post.

“We are so sad to share that Grandma Duggar (Mary) passed away Sunday afternoon, June 9th, 2019. Mary Lester Duggar grew up in Farmington, Arkansas and was married almost 50 years to J.L. (Jimmy Lee) Duggar who preceded her in death,” the post began.

“Mary found great joy in sharing her love for Jesus and her own story of how at age 15 she asked Christ to forgive her for her sins. It was at that time she committed the rest of her life to live for Him, a commitment she kept with devotion.”

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

The tribute went on to highlight Grandma Duggar’s life successes, such as her work as a prime real estate broker and her most important role of all — being “Grandma” to her 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

“Grandma Mary Duggar has been on the TLC shows, 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On with her family for over 15 years. She is greatly loved and will be missed so very much! She lived a tremendous life as a follower of Christ, a wife, a devoted mother, a loving mother-in-law, and a much-loved grandmother,” they concluded. “We deeply appreciate your prayers for our family and all who loved Mary during this time.”