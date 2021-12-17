Amy Duggar King Slams Parents Who 'Take Advantage' of Babysitters After Jana Duggar Incident

Amy Duggar King is sharing her thoughts on babysitting and childcare after her cousin Jana Duggar made headlines for receiving a child endangerment citation.

Jana, 31, was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor on Sept. 9, according to a court document obtained by PEOPLE last week. She pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to appear in court for a bench trial on Jan. 10.

Earlier this week, the 19 Kids and Counting alum said it "was a case of a child slipping out of the house when you turn your back for a moment."

"I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone. A passerby who saw the child called the police," Jana wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident and the child was unharmed."

Later that same day, Amy, 34, seemingly addressed Jana's situation on Twitter, writing, "I believe that if you are a parent you should watch your own children. It's not right to always have someone else watching them for you."

"OK let me clear something up," Amy continued in a second tweet. "I'm not talking about loving good parents that work and provide for their families. I support that! Of course! I'm talking about people who rely on Aunt's [sic] or friends or anyone that takes advantage of people. Just simply because they can."

"Your kids even your older kids should not be your built in babysitter. Your kids no matter what their age is should be able to live a normal adolescent life. Helping out every once in a while is great but if you're gonna have that many kids then be responsible for them," Amy concluded.

The niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar previously spoke out in support of Jana when the reports of her citation first surfaced. "I will call out what is right and I will call out what is wrong. This couldn't have been intentional," Amy posted on her Instagram Story.

"I bet you were exhausted, stressed and just emotionally worn out," she added. "Watching multiple kids is hard! Bc there's so many of them and you only have two eyes!! It's a very sad situation going on and my heart goes out to @janamduggar love you."

Jana's sister Jessa (Duggar) Seewald also came to her defense on Instagram, calling it "an innocent mistake" that "could've happened to anyone."

"She's without question one of the most amazing women I know and I'd trust her with my kids any day of the week," Jessa, 29, added of Jana. "Do me a favor — give the girl a break, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives."

The news of Jana's child endangerment charge came one day after her brother Josh Duggar was found guilty on the charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material following an eight-day trial in Arkansas.