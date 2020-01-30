Amy Duggar Bares Her Belly 4 Months After Giving Birth: 'My Body Is Not Magazine Perfect'

Amy (Duggar) King is proud of her post-baby body.

The reality star, 33, posted a series of midriff-baring photos on Instagram Thursday to encourage other new mothers not to put too much pressure on getting back into shape.

“My body is not magazine perfect, but this is me. When I look in the mirror I see a MOM. And there is no greater honor, love or blessing!” she wrote.

In the photos, Amy stands in front of a mirror while wearing nothing but a pair of jeans and a black bra. In one photo she is seen pinching her side, while in another she holds her stomach.

“To all the mama’s out there struggling to except their new figure just remember every scar, tummy pooch, and stretch mark and flabbiness you have now has created life! Be proud of that!” she continued. “Your body is powerful and made you a mother! Forget society’s standards on what is beautiful! You’re a bad a–, be patient with your progress and love yourself.”

Amy and her husband Dillon King welcomed their first child together, son Daxton Ryan King, via C-section on Oct. 9. He was born weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz., and measured 20 inches.

“Smooth and easy delivery,” the couple’s photographer Loren Bullard told PEOPLE at the time. “Both mom and baby are great and healthy!”

Amy and Dillon announced their pregnancy news in April and later revealed in June that they were expecting a boy.

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE exclusively. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

Amy and Dillon tied the knot in September 2015.