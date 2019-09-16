Pregnant Amy Duggar Shares Photo from Her Gorgeous Maternity Shoot

Amy (Duggar) King is capturing the final stages of her pregnancy.

Weeks ahead of her October due date, the mama-to-be shared an image from her gorgeous maternity photoshoot by Dale Benfield exclusively with PEOPLE.

Amy, 32, donned a blue wrap dress, which hugged her bump, for the special occasion. The reality star wrapped her hands around her stomach as she smiled at the camera while standing in a sunflower field.

Amy and husband Dillon King revealed the news of her pregnancy in April. And in June, she shared that they are expecting a boy.

Image zoom Benfield Photography

RELATED: Who’s Due Next? Blake, Keira and 58 More Celebs Who Are Expecting

“I’ve always wanted to be a boy mom! Dillon builds lifted trucks, so I can just imagine how suped-up the Power Wheels will be,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “We just can’t wait for this little ball of energy to arrive! He’s already named, so let all the embroidery begin. I am so obsessed with baby bath robes!”

Amy has kept her fans up to date on her pregnancy with plenty of bump-filled social media posts. In July, she celebrated reaching her third trimester with a beachside photo.

“Hello 3rd Trimester!” she wrote in overlying text on a photo of herself on the beach.

RELATED: Amy Duggar King Posts Hilarious Photo of Husband Dillon Leaning on Her Baby Bump in Optical Illusion

In the snap, Amy sported a black and flower-patterned bikini as she cradled her bump while kneeling next to the teal ocean waters.

“Goodbye Feet! 😋😂” she jokingly captioned the image.

The photo was taken during the couple’s babymoon vacation in Florida.

“Our B A B Y M🌙🌙N begins now!” she captioned an Instagram photo of Amy and Dillon kissing.

RELATED: Do You Know Your Duggars? A Comprehensive Guide to the Giant Family

Although a babymoon is traditionally the last trip that couples take together before their baby arrives, the parents-to-be were joined by a very special someone.

“We turned our baby moon into a family vaca!! So glad she’s here with us!” Amy wrote alongside an Instagram Story photo on Thursday of her and another woman, presumably her mother Deanna Duggar, giving kissy faces to the camera.