Amy Duggar Says to Pray for 'the Ultimate Sentence' amid Cousin Josh Duggar's Child Porn Trial

Josh Duggar was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material and has pleaded not guilty

Amy Duggar King says she is praying for "the ultimate sentence" amid her cousin Josh Duggar's child pornography trial.

On Tuesday, Amy — who is Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's niece and made appearances on TLC — wrote on her Instagram Story that it was "a heavy day" as jury selection began for the child sexual abuse material case.

"Today is a heavy day," she wrote. "This whole week will be. Next week will be too. Until justice is served."

In another slide, she added: "Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. Please pray for the victims and for the truth to be revealed. Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence."

Josh, 33, was charged with receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material. He pleaded not guilty following an April arrest and was released pending his trial.

If convicted of the charges against him, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines on each of the two counts for a total possible sentence of 40 years, according to an April press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of Arkansas.

Josh is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's 19 children, who were previously featured on TLC's 19 Kids and Counting. Following Josh's arrest earlier this year, the couple issued a statement saying: "It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family."

Amid Josh's legal woes, TLC canceled the family's reality series, Counting On. In their statement, the network said it felt it was "important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."

Their previous show, 19 Kids and Counting, was canceled in 2015 following the allegations that Josh had molested five underage girls as a teenager. Two of his sisters previously came forward as victims.

Following Counting On's cancellation in June, Amy weighed in on the matter, saying: "I stand with the network in this decision!"

Amy previously discussed her estranged relationship with the Duggar family, explaining in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that although "things are definitely different," she was "happy" for everyone.

"I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we're all just doing things differently," said Amy.

She added that she was "in a good place and I wish my family all the best," and shared, "I have freedom and it is wonderful."

During jury selection on Tuesday, a list of "confirmed or potential" witnesses was presented by the judge. On that list were both Jill Duggar Dillard and Jedidiah "Jed" Duggar's names, PEOPLE previously confirmed.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.